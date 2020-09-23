City Council approved a draft plan for the use of $3.1 million of the next round of CARES Act funding Harrisonburg is receiving from the federal government.
The city convened an advisory task force to rank how the money should be spent in four categories — economic stabilization, social services, education and community health — with uses being ranked by tiers in each category.
Just over $2 million is slated to be spent on tier one priorities, while $670,000 is slated for tier two uses and $100,000 for tier three uses, though the exact amounts and where the funding will go may change as staff makes sure the money is used as allowed by CARES Act stipulations.
A complete breakdown of the proposed appropriations will be up for council’s consideration at its next meeting in two weeks, according to city staff.
The following are amounts indicated for spending in the draft approved by council Tuesday, according to city documents, but may still change.
Economic Stabilization
• Assistance for businesses — $250,000
• Assistance for nonprofits — $800,000
• Assistance for arts and culture — $15,000
Social Services
• Rent/mortgage relief — $250,000
• Child care — $500,000
• Food assistance — $100,000
• Utility assistance — $100,000
• Interpretation/translation for COVID-19 programs — $5,000
• Homelessness services — $150,000
• Legal assistance — $50,000
Education
• Distance learning — $250,000
Community Health
• COVID-19 medical expenses — $50,000
• Health clinic support — $200,000
The city must spend the second round of $4.6 million in CARES Act money by Dec. 30, according to city documents and staff.
The remaining $1.5 million of CARES Act funding has not been earmarked for a specific use yet, according to city spokesman Michael Parks. The city is holding the money to use in case of unexpected costs in keeping essential services operating, such as PPE acquisition and support for first responders, he said.
At the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, representatives of Eastern Mennonite and James Madison universities spoke about their respective institution’s COVID-19 response.
Jonathan Alger, JMU’s president, said the school is prioritizing health concerns and denied the claim the school is only trying to have in-person classes as a money grab.
“If that were the case then we wouldn’t have shut down so quickly in the face of a public health emergency,” Alger told council.
The school began transitioning most classes online less than a week after beginning in-person instruction on Aug. 26 due to a rise in cases in the student body and dwindling number of isolation/quarantine beds.
Alger said the school had been “very generous” in how it conducted refunds for room and board, parking passes and other costs when in-person classes were cut short in the spring semester.
“That cost the university many millions of dollars, as it is again this fall, and on top of that of course we have spent a huge amount of money” on new programs to reduce the spread of COVID-19 before and as classes return in-person on Oct. 5, Alger said.
The school has also extended its fall deadline for refunds.
Alger also said data indicate that about 85% of JMU’s roughly 22,000 students stayed in the Harrisonburg area even though classes went online.
In other news, council members asked city staff to prepare a resolution to expand the five-person Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority board to seven members and chose three applicants to fill one vacant seat and two new seats — Luciano Benjamin, a recent graduate of James Madison University and unsuccessful Democratic primary candidate for City Council earlier this year; Christine Fasching Maphis, a JMU faculty member with over 20 years of experience as a psychiatric and mental health nurse; and Kevin Coffman, an employee of the Virginia Employment Commission who works with veterans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.