The Harrisonburg City Council unanimously approved pay increases for city employees Tuesday night as multiple departments have vacancies the city is struggling to fill.
The 5% pay increase takes effect immediately and all full time city employees will receive a $3,000 "retention payment" while part time employees will receive a $1,500 "retention payment."
The one-time payments would come from American Rescue Plan Act funds, while the pay increase is sourced though revenue over estimates made last year when crafting the budget, according to Banks. The 5% pay increase can be paid for through higher-than anticipated revenues and savings from payroll due to the job vacancies, he said.
City staff and City Council discussed the need for the wage adjustments at the last meeting, especially for emergency response workers such as members of the Harrisonburg Police Department, Harrisonburg Fire Department and Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center.
The city is also set to begin a comprehensive review of how much city employees are getting paid for the same work compared to other similar localities across the state, Ande Banks, interim city manager, told council Tuesday.
He said he hopes to have the results from that back in about six months.
The comprehensive document, called a classification and compensation study, develops a market analysis and finds out where Harrisonburg fits in to that analysis to see if benefits and pay need to be adjusted for certain positions, according to Banks.
“A major component of that study is to reach out to sister organizations and municipalities to find out what are they paying for many of these same classifications,” Banks said in a previous interview.
"Ultimately, the outcome of that is moving the entire organization to being more competitive," Banks said Tuesday.
In the meantime, council members and staff also discussed how they are looking at increasing pay for city staff members, especially first responders while drawing up next year's budget.
Mayor Deanna Reed said that included potentially raising the starting pay of police officers up to $50,000 and increasing other officers with more experience and time with the department even more.
"I think we've kicked this can down the road too many times," she said. "I think we need to do something."
Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner said in a previous interview she supports raising pay.
The department is down 19 officers and is certified for a force of 112, according to Warner. Five more officers are set to retire, council discussed Tuesday.
Warner said 43 of the department’s officers make less than $50,000, and they “by and large” have second jobs.
“They’re the ones making split-second decisions,” Warner said. “These are the officers that are willing to lay their lives down for other people and [what they’re paid for their work is] absurd.”
Warner said an officer recently left to go work at the Bridgewater Police Department for better pay.
“We are woefully less compensated than surrounding communities,” she said.
“I was told we were a pinnacle in pay, that people sought out HPD, but we were putting Band-Aids on and we failed to keep up at some point. That’s what I’ve been told,” said Warner, who took the reins of the department last summer.
Reed said police officers should be paid enough that none should have to take second jobs to support themselves or their families.
Also at the meeting, City Attorney Chris Brown broached the idea that city staff recommend pay for city council members be increased.
The last time City Council voted to increase its pay was in 2004, according to documents staff was able to find, Brown said.
The pay increases would be from $12,000 a year for city council members to $18,000 a year, while pay for the mayor would rise from $15,000 a year to $20,000 a year.
In March 2004 dollars, $12,000 was worth the same as $18,003.07 was in January 2022 money, according to the most recent data available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index calculator.
In March 2004 dollars, $15,000 dollars was worth the same as $22,503.84 was in January 2022 money, according to the most recent data available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics consumer price index calculator.
The council members expressed neither support nor opposition to staff's recommendation and Brown said he would draft the ordinance needed for the pay increase.
Any change to City Council pay would not go immediately into effect, but rather it would have to be approved four months before a general election and would not go into effect until the following year, Brown said citing state code.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.