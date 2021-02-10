Harrisonburg City Council sent one development back to Planning Commission and staff for further review and approved another during a four and a half hour meeting on Tuesday.
After two hours of discussion, council wants more rumination by staff and commissioners on Bluestone Land's proposed a 142-unit apartment complex at 161 and 241 Blue Ridge Drive.
"We're looking at this thing holistically," Councilperson Chris Jones said.
Jones and other council members had concerns about the amount of the property set aside for lower-income residents, traffic changes and how the development will impact housing supply and demand.
The Planning Commission recommended denial of the rezoning request and special-use permit for the development during its Dec. 9 meeting.
Plans for the housing complex, called Two41, include four apartment buildings, a playground, pool, amenity building and maintenance building, according to conceptual site plans last updated on Nov. 25. The apartment buildings were slated to be four stories high.
On Dec. 9, four neighbors called during public comment to voice opposition to the development because of concerns about the impact on the neighborhood’s character, increased traffic and water runoff.
Council was more supportive of the other requests from Bluestone of Harrisonburg LLC for rezoning and an amendment to the comprehensive plan’s land use guide map at 3485, 3491, 3585 and 3611 S. Main St.
The development is slated for 72 units in six apartment buildings as part of the Stoney Ridge Estates development and 20.76 acres for commercial use by Bluestone of Harrisonburg LLC.
Council unanimously voted in favor the two requests after a shorter discussion of one hour.
Bluestone of Harrisonburg LLC’s request was supported by Planning Commission, which recommended approval of a land use guide amendment and rezoning for the Stoney Ridge Estates development and other commercial acreage.
City Council also unanimously approved a new way to deal with late utility fees for those who have experienced economic hardship from the pandemic.
Council approved an option supported by city staff to keep the 10% late fee on utility payments, but create a waiver for customers who can demonstrate economic problems from the pandemic. The late fees will be waived, and federal CARES Act funding may be available to help residents and businesses who have fallen behind if they're short for future bills. A late fee already paid during the pandemic can be credited on the next bill.
On April 14, City Council passed an emergency ordinance exempting certain residents and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic from the 10% late fee for utility bills, according to city documents. The ordinance waives the late fees from March 30 to 30 days after the declaration of local emergency ends.
“Few customers took advantage of this waiver. As of the end of January 2021, COVID-19 related late fees waived were $2,870,” according to documents prepared by Chris Brown, city attorney.
Though the number of delinquent accounts has remained steady, the amount in the accounts has risen in fiscal year 2021 by more than $110,000. There was roughly $155,000 in delinquent accounts in fiscal 2020 compared to $265,083 now, according to city documents.
During the meeting, Brown said these figures indicate customers who weren't paying before still aren't paying, not that there has been a growth in the number of customers who have missed bills.
"At some point, that bill has to be paid. It's for services that have already been provided," Brown said during the meeting. "We'd like to try to get those bills paid now because now is the where there are actually financial resources out there available to help folks."
Harrisonburg Public Utilities received about $100,000 from the CARES Act to provide economic support for residents in “financial distress” because of the economic downturn, according city spokesman Michael Parks, and roughly $93,000 remains. Those interested in support can call the water department, according to Parks.
Brown said the state has mandated that cut-offs cannot be done for nonpayment.
In council's final action item Tuesday, the panel voted to fill a vacancy on the board of the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority with former Planning Commission Chair Gil Coleman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.