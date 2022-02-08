Harrisonburg City Council approved changes needed to redevelop parking lots outside the Regal movie theater into an apartment complex with a parking deck at its Tuesday meeting.
Only one caller voiced opposition the project, citing the increase to traffic, during public hearings on the requests from Virginia Beach-based development company Armada Hoffler.
City staff and Planning Commission recommended council approve a special-use permit and a change to zoning ordinance to allow such special-use permits for the 274-unit project and a parking garage.
An Armada Hoffler representative said the company will target the development to upper-income area residents and is shedding holdings in its student housing portfolio.
Adam Fletcher, Harrisonburg director of community development, said staff supported the project for a variety of reasons, including how the development would help with the housing mismatch identified in last year’s housing study.
The city’s housing shortage also includes upper-value accommodations, meaning those with higher-incomes pay to live in dwellings below their means. This reduces the available stock to those who cannot afford higher rent and so on down the line.
Additionally, the project will bolster the city’s housing supply, according to Fletcher. The city’s rental vacancy rate is between 2% to 3.5%, while a healthy vacancy rate is 5% to 7%, according to the study.
The larger of the development’s two apartment blocks will be built northeast of the cinema. It is planned to be five stories and over 257,000 square feet with 250 units, a basement and a courtyard.
Regal would keep the parking lots east and south of the cinema if the development is built, according to the plans.
Sidewalks are planned along the access road between Evelyn Byrd Avenue and the movie theater, as well as a crosswalk connecting the larger apartment block to the smaller apartment block and parking deck, according to applicant documents.
Fletcher also said the area will have more sidewalks around 2024 and 2025.
In other business Tuesday, Mayor Deanna Reed and council member Chris Jones were appointed members of a new liaison committee with the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Reed said the committee is nothing personal against the leadership of HRHA, but it was to open a more clear dialogue between council and the authority. She has spoken about complaints at HRHA properties at previous meetings.
In other votes, City Council approved a request for a short-term rental at 217 Franklin St.; new apartments at 50 and 52 Reservoir St. for those transitioning out of homelessness; a small manufacturing, processing and assembly operation at 84 Pleasant Valley Road; and an extension to the lease at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center.
The lease was last signed in 1999. Council member Sal Romero asked if there was a way council could review the lease going forward. Interim City Manager Ande Banks said he would invite leadership from the facility to give a presentation to council in the future.
Like the previous lease, the new lease requires the city to pay its share of the center’s operating costs on a quarterly basis, Wesley Russ, assistant city attorney, wrote to Banks in a Wednesday memo.
Banks also said during the meeting that Middle River Regional Jail would not pursue a proposed renovation of the Verona facility.
