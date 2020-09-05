The Harrisonburg CARES Act Advisory Task Force met for the first time Thursday as the newly-founded group worked to advise city staff where the next round of $4.6 million the city is slated to receive should be spent.
The task force was established at the last City Council meeting on Aug. 25.
The city received $4.6 million on June 1 as part of the federally-passed CARES Act. Most of the money, $2.3 million, was spent on city expenses, including support for the homeless community and contingencies, according to city documents.
In addition, $600,000 of the $4.6 million was spent on the second high school for costs involved in delaying the project, $700,000 for the city school system and $750,000 to cover the city loans to businesses, which were then forgiven. The remainder of the funds, $250,000, was used on community assistance, according to city documents.
City Council named eight other community members to the task force, though each council member was allowed to ask two people to join the committee.
Only two council members will serve on the task force. Mayor Deanna Reed and Chris Jones. City staff members Larry Propst, the director of finance, Ande Banks, deputy city manager, and Amy Snider, assistant to the city manager, are also part of the group.
“What we wanted to do is have a diverse group of citizens, nonprofit and business [representatives] on the task force so we could have a good group of different types of knowledge and experiences to bring to the committee,” Reed said Friday.
City Councilman George Hirschmann said he liked how small the committee is compared to other localities, which have set up similar task forces. Councilman Richard Baugh said it is important money from the CARES Act is used properly, but also that the decisions are made in a timely manner.
“I understand we want to do this and everything and we’re getting it set up, but this specific pot of money, if we don’t spend it by Dec. 30, we lose it,” Baugh said.
Banks said staff is “hoping” the work of the task force will be done by Friday, and staff will then be able to work off the recommendations and present where the new CARES Act funding should be spent to City Council for a vote at its Sept. 22 meeting.
“I know this is an extremely tight time frame, but we believe this is necessary because of the Dec. 30 deadline, and the need for final deliberation by City Council, arrangements and legal agreements with individual organizations and, ultimately, time for the funds to be used in our community,” Banks said during the meeting Thursday.
Surveys to the public will also follow meetings, Banks said.
Hirschmann agreed the diversity of people on the task force was important to make sure the funding wouldn’t just be used on one group of residents or in one neighborhood of the city.
Reed asked Karen Thomas, the founder of the North East Neighborhood Association, and Laura Toni-Holsinger, the executive director of United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, to join the task force.
Vice Mayor Sal Romero asked MuAwia Dames and Josué Hernandez to be on the task force, while Councilman George Hirschmann asked Andrea Dono, the executive director of the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, to serve, according to city documents.
Councilman Chris Jones asked Krisztina Szekely, the director of Second Home, and Dr. C.M. Johnson, Sr., of Divine Unity Community Church, to serve on the task force, while Councilman Richard Baugh asked Paul Somers, the owner of the Golden Pony, to serve, according to city documents.
Thomas “could bring the perspective of a citizen, of someone from the Black community, as well as a nonprofit organization,” Reed said.
Childcare is one of the major issues Reed is looking to address with this round of CARES Act funding, she said.
Toni-Holsinger “is kind of doing the hard groundwork with dealing with the [Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed] population and she’s hearing from the most vulnerable people who are really in need,” Reed said.
Hirschmann said he asked Dono to be on the task force because of how much she works with businesses in the city.
“She’s very involved with tourism and that involves a lot of the downtown business and business owners around the city,” Hirschmann said.
Baugh said he asked Somers to be on the committee because he is a business owner who has taken interest in city decisions. Somers ran for City Council in 2016.
“Short version is I just asked around and talked to folks about who they thought might be good to do this and his name came up,” said Baugh, who added that Somers’ name kept coming up as he continued to ask more people.
Hirschmann said he asked another person to serve on the committee, but they were not available, and Baugh said he has yet to pick a second person to ask to be on the committee.
Jones and Romero could not be reached Friday.
The task force is slated to have two more meetings, one on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and the second on Thursday at noon.
The meetings will be broadcast live on the city’s website at www.HarrisonburgVa.gov and on public education government television Channel 3.
