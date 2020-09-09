City Council formalized the CARES Act Advisory Task Force and its members at its Tuesday meeting.
Harrisonburg is slated to receive another $4.6 million as part of the funding from the federal CARES Act. The committee will advise the city on how to best spend the new set of funds to support residents, businesses and the city itself through the COVID-19 crisis.
Other localities have established similar task forces for the same purpose.
Members of the committee include: Mayor Deanna Reed; Councilman Chris Jones; the Rev. Dr. C.M. Johnson, of Divine Unity Community Church; Josué Hernandez, a mortgage loan officer who is connected to the Hispanic community and Eastern Mennonite University; Krisztina Szekely, the director of Second Home; Karen Thomas, the founder of the Northeast Neighborhood Association; Laura Toni-Holsinger, executive director of the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County; Paul Somers, the owner of downtown restaurant, bar and venue the Golden Pony; Andrea Dono, executive director of Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance; and MuAwia DaMes, a member of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission who is connected with the Muslim community.
The committee will also have city staff members who will be appointed by City Manager Eric Campbell.
Members of the task force had their first meeting Thursday.
The city received $4.6 million on June 1 as part of the federally passed CARES Act. Most of the money, $2.3 million, was spent on city expenses, including support for the homeless community and contingencies, according to city documents.
In addition, $600,000 of the $4.6 million was spent on the second high school for costs involved in delaying the project; $700,000 for the city school system; and $750,000 to cover city loans to businesses, which were then forgiven. The remainder of the funds, $250,000, was used on community assistance, according to city documents.
The task force is slated to have two more meetings to decide how to spend the additional $4.6 million, one today at 2 p.m. and the second on Thursday at noon.
The city must spend the money by Dec. 30, and city staff is hoping to have a plan for how to spend the money ready for City Council’s approval by the Sept. 22 meeting.
The advisory committee’s next two meetings will be broadcast live on the city’s website at www.HarrisonburgVa.gov and on public education government television Channel 3.
Many city meetings will continue to take place electronically as well after council extended its April emergency ordinance Tuesday, allowing meetings about city business, such as Planning Commission and City Council, to take place electronically.
Council also had a long discussion about oversight and engagement with the leadership of the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority by council and tenants.
John Hall, the vice chair of HRHA board, gave a presentation addressing concerns voiced by tenants about living conditions at a previous City Council meeting.
Also during the meeting, City Council approved a request from C-Side LC to rezone the former Spangler Paper site at 225 and 245 Old South High St. for 19 apartment units.
Formally listed as Howard A. Spangler Co., the firm sold plastic, paper and custodial supplies for decades at the site on Old South High and closed in 2017, according to city documents.
Staff and Planning Commission recommended approval of the rezoning request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.