City Council began discussing its priorities for the roughly $500,000 it expects to receive in Community Development Block Grants next year, as well as for the 2022-26 consolidated plan, at its meeting Tuesday.
The consolidated plan deals with development and affordable housing in Harrisonburg, according to city documents.
Future discussions will take place in January, March and May, according to city documents. The city will also engage the public to hear from members of the community about what they wold like council to allocate the funds to.
Later this month, council will hold two work sessions to discuss uses for funds from the federal American Recovery Plan Act. The two sessions are slated for Nov. 16 and Nov. 30, both at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers.
In total, the city will receive $23.8 million and the city school system will receive $11.8 million to plug losses caused by the pandemic and economic downturn.
City staff have recommended council commit the city’s first lot of ARPA funds for projects put on hold because of the pandemic, and for council to come up with a community engagement process to allocate funds from the second allotment of ARPA funds for “eligible community-focused projects and programs,” according to a presentation at the Oct. 26 meeting.
In another public hearing Tuesday, City Council heard about potentially condemning a property needed for its eastern raw waterline project.
“It’s a very serious matter, and we use it as a last resort,” City Attorney Chris Brown said.
He said city staff has engaged with the owner of the property, which is being used as farmland, and offered more than the land is worth but has yet to come to an agreement with the property owner.
Brown said the city has come to agreements with 43 out of the 45 landowners for the project and is on the verge with another, just leaving this one and the 0.889-acre property staff is requesting to condemn.
“We need a 20-foot wide utility easement that runs across the property that runs alongside Port Republic Road,” he said. “The landowner owns about 1,300 feet of frontage along Port Republic Road, and the easement we’re trying to secure would be the first 20 feet after your step off the roadway and again it’s an underground water line.”
When the water line is complete, the land would be able to be used as before. The property is identified in the Rockingham County comprehensive plan as agriculture reserve until at least 2050, according to Brown.
He said the city will continue to negotiate in good faith with last landowner, but the condemnation option would be available.
“It really is nothing less than securing the future of Harrisonburg’s water supply,” Brown said.
Also during the meeting, City Council voted on the new name for the nearly complete shared-use path that connects Westover Park and Garbers Church Road.
The paved path that connects three schools, two parks and residential neighborhoods will be named Friendly City Trail.
In another vote, City Council agreed to join a settlement.
The potential settlement is for $26 billion, with Virginia receiving $530 million, combined from the pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen and manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its parent company, Johnson & Johnson, for the damage caused by the opioids they pushed or manufactured. The lawsuit is an amalgamation of over 3,000 cases across the country against the companies.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County could receive up to $1.8 million if they sign on to a potential settlement between pharmaceutical companies and attorneys general from across the U.S. in a case against the companies for their role in causing the opioid epidemic, according to legal documents.
