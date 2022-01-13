Harrisonburg City Council voted Tuesday to establish a liaison committee between the council and the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority.
Mayor Deanna Reed has brought up the idea before due to unaddressed issues with HRHA leadership. Reed has spoken frequently about complaints she has received about upkeep of HRHA facilities in the Northeast neighborhood.
Reed and HRHA board chair Dany Fleming agreed a liaison committee would be beneficial for increased communication and teamwork between HRHA and City Council, according to Reed.
The liaison committee will consist of two City Council members and two HRHA board members, a city staff member and HRHA Director Michael Wong, according to Reed and city staff.
Council did not appoint anyone to the committee Tuesday evening.
— Staff Reports
