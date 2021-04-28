Harrisonburg City Council members expressed surprise on Tuesday when only there were only two callers during the public comment period for the proposed $293 million budget.
“We’ve been getting plenty of emails, which we review and appreciate. I just would have thought this one public hearing would be much more engaging than it seems to be,” council member Laura Dent said.
Fellow council members Chris Jones and Sal Romero also were surprised at the low number of callers considering contentious points of the budget, such as the lack of funding for HHS2, Middle River Regional Jail expansion and a year-round homeless shelter.
“Things I’ve heard in the community, oftentimes people are picking the battles they want to fight. They oftentimes don’t want to call in because the perception is that council is not always open to the feedback,” Romero said. “So, that is something I’ve heard twice this week, and I’ve heard that in the past before.”
City spokesperson Michael Parks said there were no technical issues, and the two calls were the only ones received by staff during the public comment period.
One of the callers expressed concern about the transparency and process of restarting construction of HHS2 and subsequent tax increases to fund the project as it continues.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards has received support from the School Board to use the maximum amount of funds, $9.5 million, the system is slated receive from the American Rescue Plan, $11.8 million total, to restart construction on HHS2, though economic benchmarks for the project have not yet been met.
The second caller to the budget public hearing said the city should include funding for a year-round, low-barrier homeless shelter.
The proposed budget includes funding for Heritage Oaks Golf Course and increases funding by $7.7 million for the school fund and by about $370,000 for the Harrisonburg Police Department, and has no new tax or fee increases. It also includes the following:
• $8.7 million for engineering of a joint project with the Virginia Department of Transportation and James Madison University to realign University Boulevard, with construction slated to begin in 2025
• $5.5 million for eight new Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation buses and additional technology for service of the new vehicles
• $1.29 million for cost-of-living adjustment for staff
• $805,000 for continued work on the eastern raw waterline
• $722,200 for debt service on the paused HHS2 project
• $300,000 for a kids’ castle at Purcell Park
• $287,100 increased contribution to Middle River Regional Jail
• two new positions that will begin being funded in January 2022 — a housing coordinator and human resources generalist
At the end of the meeting, a separate caller voiced support to restart HHS2 construction shortly and said to make sure there is a plan for the project to move forward to completion.
Earlier in the meeting, City Council heard a presentation from city staff for changes to downtown parking times in municipally owned lots. City Council unanimously approved a proposal to put the power of future parking time limit changes into the hands of the city manager or a staff member designated by the city manager.
The proposed changes for municipal lots would eliminate the city’s eight one-hour parking spots, 133 three-hour parking spots, 115 unrestricted parking spots and a portion of red zone parking spaces.
It would nearly double the number of permit spaces to 469 from 257 and would also create 479 four-hour parking spaces, of which the city currently has none.
The changes are based on recommendations from the city-commissioned downtown parking study presented to staff, council and the public in early 2020.
Councilman George Hirschmann said he does not support nixing many of the 10-hour spots and increasing permit parking because it may adversely affect workers who cannot afford permits but must work downtown for more than four hours at a time.
“That just doesn’t ring well with me,” he said.
The council members discussed public participation in the plan and Public Works Director Thomas Hartman said part of the plan was formulated based on over 1,000 responses to information in the parking study.
“I feel comfortable in saying we have good input for the development of our plans,” he said.
Mayor Deanna Reed said some adjustments to parking may be necessary to facilitate a healthier business environment downtown.
“We’ve got to keep in mind Harrisonburg isn’t a small town anymore,” she said.
