Harrisonburg City Council narrowly supported a new residential development on East Market and Franklin streets in a vote Tuesday.
Though council member Sal Romero was the only dissenting vote, George Hirschmann and Mayor Deanna Reed voted yes with hesitancy due to their issues with development called The Edge, including an insufficient number of units for rent below the typical $1,300 a month and the impact of the project to the quiet Franklin Street neighborhood.
City staff recommended approval of the proposal from Charlottesville-based Bluestone Land LLC to build a nine-building, 156-unit development at 765 E. Market St. and other parcels totaling nearly 6.5 acres. Over two-thirds of the units would have two bedrooms or less for a total of 288 bedrooms, with the same number of parking spots.
As part of the proposal, the applicants would build out Franklin Street, connecting it to East Market Street with sidewalks, curbs and gutters, and install traffic calming measures.
Original plans for the project did not include the connection, but staff asked the developer to do it as the city wants to emphasize and create more connectivity throughout Harrisonburg.
Over half a dozen residents and a business owner spoke against the project, citing concerns about the increase in traffic from connecting Franklin to East Market and how it could endanger children and families already living on Franklin Street, the general increase in traffic around East Market and Reservoir streets, and parking issues.
Council member Chris Jones said he is in favor of the project because a housing study identified the need for all kinds of housing — including upper-income housing since many higher-earning residents live in cheaper housing, further constricting the low supply of affordable units.
The project also received support from the Planning Commission at the February meeting of the advisory board, with members saying the need for more units in the city outweighed the project’s drawbacks.
City staff received over a dozen letters against the project, with many writers identifying themselves as Franklin Street residents. They wrote about concerns — primary among them about the increase in traffic on Franklin Street connected with East Market Street and how that would impact safety and traffic for families living in the existing neighborhood.
Several residents of Franklin Street and an East Market Street business owner also called in to the February virtual public hearing of the Planning Commission to express similar views.
According to applicant documents, the complex would be located between the Family Dollar and Rolling Hills Antique Mall on East Market Street. It would feature a pool and amenity building, according to applicant documents.
As part of the proposal, the project would narrow Franklin Street and have a speed table to mitigate speeding through the complex, according to developer documents.
It is estimated the property will create 51 vehicle trips in the peak afternoon hours, 49 short of triggering the need for a traffic impact analysis, according to city staff documents.
Five of the apartment buildings would be three stories and three would have parts that are three stories and parts that are four, according to applicant documents.
Out of the 23 parcels the project would encompass, 16 are vacant, according to city documents. The parcels nearest East Market Street are zoned for business, while the parcels across from each other on Franklin Street are zoned for residential use.
It was the third time City Council approved requests needed for a new housing development this year — the other two being the 274-unit project and parking garage next to the Regal theater and the 80-unit affordable complex on Lucy Drive.
The city has a low vacancy rate of between 2% and 3.5%, which drives up prices for existing housing, according a housing study completed last year. A healthy rental vacancy rate is between 5% and 7%, according to the study.
“It’s going to take all kinds of housing to get us out of this housing challenge we’re in,” Reed said at the Tuesday meeting.
