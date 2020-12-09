Harrisonburg City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to install cameras on school buses to ticket to drivers who illegally pass them.
Council will need to vote again on the ordinance during its next meeting in January before the measure can go into effect.
“The origins of this are, for the last year or so, I have received comments from members of [the Harrisonburg Police Department] about what they see as an increase in the number of people illegally passing a stopped school bus,” Chris Brown, city attorney, said during Tuesday’s meeting.
It is illegal to pass a school bus when it has the red “stop” sign extended while stopped to let children off.
“There seemed to be an increase in the number of times these were being ignored,” Brown said.
When asked by Councilman Sal Romero for more data, Brown said the data are more anecdotal from bus drivers, and there is limited data from HPD. Brown said he would have more data available to council by the ordinance’s second reading in January.
Under the proposal council approved Tuesday, cameras mounted on the red “stop” sign arm will capture images of vehicles passing when buses are stopped and the sign is extended.
The images will include the violating vehicle and the license plate information, which will be used to track down the owner of the vehicle, and the information will be provided to HPD, according to Brown.
HPD staff will then determine if there is enough evidence to issue a summons by mail to the driver, he said.
Violators could be fined $250.
HPD officers have been stationed at 11 intersections where illegal passing of school buses has been most often reported, according to Brown.
“Unless the officer actually witnesses the violation, it is extremely difficult to prosecute someone,” he said.
If officers see someone illegally pass a bus in person, they can write a reckless driving ticket to the driver — the equivalent of a criminal violation, Brown said.
There have been 16 criminal summonses for drivers who have illegally passed city school buses so far this year, according to Brown.
“But HPD and the [Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation] feel that this will hopefully be a more effective way of capturing a larger number of violators and hitting them a civil fine and hopefully the word will get around and people will be more careful around school buses,” he said.
HDPT operates the city school buses.
Brown said other localities, such as Albemarle County, also have such cameras on school buses. In addition, previous issues around the legality of issuing summonses through the mail for illegally passing school buses have been clarified through recent laws by the General Assembly, according to Brown.
The proposal is not slated to have a fiscal impact on the city as staff would contract with a company for the startup or maintenance costs in exchange for a percentage of total fines, according to city documents.
The subject of cameras outside buses to catch drivers illegally passing was also driven by the fact that HDPT recently bought new cameras for the department, according to Brown.
“This is an opportune moment for this if it is going to be done,” Brown said of the ordinance Tuesday.
Also during the meeting, council vacated a utility easement for an expansion of Christian Light Publications on the northwest side of town.
Council took no action on amendments to the city’s emergency ordinance limiting gatherings. The emergency ordinance will lapse on Monday, but gatherings are still restricted by state law, which limits them to 25.
On Aug. 12, City Council passed a COVID-19 emergency ordinance limiting gatherings to 50 or fewer people, with some exceptions for businesses, religious gatherings and protests. The ordinance originally was for 60 days and then renewed for another 60 by council on Oct. 13.
On Nov. 13, Gov. Ralph Northam announced new emergency statewide restrictions limiting gatherings to 25 — half of the city’s gathering limit.
Staff recommend allowing the city’s emergency ordinance to lapse on Monday to avoid confusion with new, more rigorous statewide emergency regulations.
It was also the final meeting of Councilman Richard Baugh.
Baugh was first elected to council in 2008, making him the longest serving sitting member on the dais. He was re-elected in 2012 and 2016.
Earlier this year, Baugh came fourth for three available spots in the Harrisonburg Democratic primary election for City Council.
At the meeting, council passed a resolution honoring Baugh’s achievements and contributions to the city.
Baugh thanked the other council members and city staff for their professionalism and hard work during his tenure on council. Council later appointed Baugh to the Planning Commission, on which he served before being elected to council in 2008.
