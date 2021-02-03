Most Harrisonburg City Council members said they do not support the proposed expansion of Middle River Regional Jail.
However, if four of the other jail authority member localities approve the project, Harrisonburg will still be forced to pay into it.
Vice Mayor Sal Romero said he doesn’t think the expansion should be the first option to addressing the overcrowding at the facility in Augusta County.
“The expansion would solve some of the space issues, but it’s certainly not addressing the root cause of why people are being incarcerated,” Romero said.
On Jan. 26, City Council was presented with the $39.4 million proposed expansion plan. It calls for facility renovations, 48 new mental health beds and 192 minimum-custody beds, and a 112-bed community corrections facility. Many of the improvements also provide more space for work-release and other programming to reduce recidivism, according to MRRJ documents.
Harrisonburg and Rockingham County joined the MRRJ Authority in 2015 as the population at the county jail was exceeding its capacity of 315. Founding members of the authority are the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as Augusta County.
Romero’s fellow council members Chris Jones, Laura Dent and George Hirschmann expressed concerns about the expansion potentially pulling resources from other municipal needs, and they support alternative methods to reduce crime in the city. Mayor Deanna Reed did not return calls seeking comment Monday and Tuesday.
Frank Sottaceti, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County criminal justice planner, said there were 128 city residents and 179 county residents in the local jail and 210 inmates from the city and county judicial system at MRRJ as of Tuesday.
The average daily population of MRRJ was 843 inmates in 2020, and it is anticipated to need 1,283 beds by 2029, according to a previously conducted needs assessment by Moseley Architects.
Dent said she wants a group unaffiliated with the jail project to do a needs study of the facility.
“I’m still opposed to expanding the jail to put it simply — especially before we have all the data in hand and alternatives explored,” she said.
Council will also be getting a presentation from Sottaceti about the expansion at the next meeting on Feb. 9, according to Hirschmann.
Sottaceti said he doesn’t call the project an expansion, but an “enhancement.”
He said the MRRJ project, paired with increased mental health and community supports, is a “hybrid” solution to the complicated issue of crime.
This includes catching people “upstream” from the judicial system as well as helping those leaving a corrections facility to be able to transition into productive jobs and a stable life, according to Sottaceti.
He said support for the expansion and support for increased community support are not mutually exclusive.
Jones also said releasing low-level, nonviolent offenders and those with mental health issues would reduce the numbers in MRRJ and the local jail. However, he added there would need to be support for those individuals to become more stable members of the community.
“I believe some of the burden is on the community,” Jones said.
According to Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson, at this point, approval of the proposal is more about lining up funding for a potential project with the state than locking the MRRJ Authority into a specific development.
The localities could even opt to not pursue the expansion at all or make changes to a project even after ground is broken, he said.
“If we don’t do anything and this plan gets shot down, the only other option we’re going to be faced with is renting beds from another facility,” Hutcheson said.
And the cost to rent beds from another facility would be “exorbitant,” he said.
Another factor in MRRJ’s high population is delays in prisoners going to Department of Corrections facilities.
“It’s not uncommon at Middle River Regional Jail that if an offender gets sentenced to a three-year term, which should make them eligible for the Department of Corrections, that they never enter the Department of Corrections custody. They serve their time at Middle River Regional Jail,” Superintendent Jeff Newton told City Council on Jan. 26.
Hutcheson said even if the DOC were to take inmates as it is supposed to, there would still be issues with population numbers at MRRJ. He said the DOC facilities themselves are overpopulated, and that is part of the reason the state offers funding to bodies like MRRJ Authority.
Half of the inmates at the local jail and MRRJ from Harrisonburg and Rockingham were being held on probation violations, according to a previous interview with Hutcheson, who cited data from Dec. 9.
Hirschmann said he has received numerous letters and calls from the public opposed to the expansion and not one message in favor of the project.
He also said city and county representatives are having a meeting on Thursday, and the Middle River Regional Jail Authority board met on Tuesday afternoon.
Harrisonburg’s representatives on the jail board are City Manager Eric Campbell, interim Police Chief Gabriel Camacho and Director of Finance Larry Propst.
The cost of the project also concerned council members, they said.
“I think, for me, the biggest challenge I have is approving an expansion, which is certainly not just expensive, but not the best solution for the problem,” Romero said. “We have to think and look at different ways we haven’t before to address the issue.”
And costs are a big consideration for a city facing several large capital projects, such as the $105 million second high school, and slated tax increases to support them, according to Hirschmann.
“Everything is big ticket,” he said. “Well, we can’t afford it all.”
