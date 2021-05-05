Harrisonburg City Council members hold different views about returning to in-person meetings as many other localities and the city School Board have done so.
Local governing bodies for towns, counties, cities, schools and related advisory panels began holding virtual meetings a year ago as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the region, with many returning to in-person meetings at various points over the last several months.
“I feel like we are at a good place where we can start considering going back in person,” Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed said.
She said her hesitation to return to such meetings has waned as council and city staff have had the chance to be vaccinated, in addition to vaccination rates continuing to grow in the city.
Council members said some things don’t translate to electronic meetings.
Sal Romero said not having in-person meetings reduces the contact and quality of time council has with constituents.
“That’s something I’m definitely missing in this whole pandemic — this whole personal piece,” he said.
Moving back to in-person meetings would also help show the effectiveness of vaccines to returning public life to normal, according to Romero.
“I think sending the message to the community that there’s a responsible way to do business is an important and not only symbolic example,” he said.
As council’s newest member, Laura Dent has not yet attended a City Council meeting in person because they have been online since before she took her seat after the November election.
“The remoteness has a flexibility I like,” she said. “What I imagine I’d like better in person is seeing city staff full-size instead of a tiny dot in a tiny corner of the screen and whoever’s presenting from the community to be right there in front of us.”
Dent said she is “ambivalent to OK with” in-person meetings.
Councilman George Hirschmann, however, said he does not want to rush back to them.
“I was thinking end of June-ish,” he said. “A little more time so a few more people can get a few more shots as opposed to being too aggressive.”
However, he said the eventual return to in-person meetings is inevitable and will improve the quality of conversation between council members, staff and the public.
“It’s going to happen anyway, and when it does, it will be better,” he said.
Councilman Chris Jones also expressed qualms about returning to in-person meetings. He said he is looking toward some time after Labor Day for a return to the dais.
Ultimately, the decision to resume in-person meetings is up to council until an emergency order from Gov. Ralph Northam about meetings expires, according to Michael Parks, city spokesperson. Once the order expires, council must to return to in-person meetings, but it can opt to return before then, he said.
Parks said no formal action by City Council would be necessary, and staff has prepared the chambers for such a return.
“Recently, we installed plexiglass dividers on the dais, which would separate each individual,” Parks said.
Other plexiglass dividers have also been installed on the podium facing council’s dais and two more at the table where City Manager Eric Campbell and City Attorney Chris Brown now sit to create more room on the dais for council to sit farther apart, according to Parks.
He said staff have done the best they can to handle the situation, but improvements can be made to the systems used in electronic meetings, such as the audio and visual quality of the livestream.
“There are certain things we’d like to do better in the future,” Parks said.
He said the adjustments staff have made to continue to engage the public have also helped broaden its reach, such as increased social media presence, door-knocking in neighborhoods, and improvements to the public comment portal. The city has been receiving more comments on agenda items, which it includes in the packet for council, according to Parks.
“Where we’ve lost in some places, in terms of it being hard to be face to face with an individual talking about their concerns and hearing from them, I think we’ve gained in some other ways,” Parks said.
Council members also said some adjustments caused by pandemic precautions should be kept.
“I’d like to think anyway the remote ability to call in has opened up for more people to participate,” Dent said of public comment and hearing periods.
Parks said staff has not discussed keeping a call-in option for public comment as meetings return to the pre-pandemic format.
Switching back to in-person without a call-in option could end up limiting overall participation in the meetings, according to Jones.
Reed said the business of City Council still gets people involved, whether it’s online or in person.
Reed said people have mostly adjusted to still being able to make their voices heard, and council remains accessible by phone or email.
However, the low amount public comment on the proposed budget during the last council meeting’s public hearing caught council off guard, according to Reed.
“I think, as a council, we were all surprised,” she said. “We had pretty much prepared ourselves that ‘This could be a long night’ because of all the calls we would be getting.”
There ended up being only two callers.
“This particular topic, this is something that if you are really concerned about, you would either show up or call regardless,” she said.
Reed said that for the same meeting, which included proposed changes to time limits in various municipally operated lots, she received over 20 emails.
“I heard more about downtown parking than I did about the budget, and that’s because people are very concerned about the parking downtown,” she said.
Romero said he is not sure how much being in person has impacted public participation in city workings, and the city has made strides in reaching out to communities it may not have as effectively contacted before. He said multilingual social media posts have been part of that, and it should not be the only form of outreach.
“We have to keep in mind not everyone is on social media and we have to keep in mind not everyone is able to read, even in their native language,” he said.
And the virtual meetings do not include live interpretation, which is a barrier to some non-English speakers who would otherwise be able to get interpretation at live meetings.
“I do think we need to continue to learn better ways to engage with people on a regular basis, not just on things we’re seeking input on or [are] on the agenda,” Romero said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.