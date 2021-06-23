Thoughts of what could have been and what still could be were on City Council’s mind on Tuesday after being presented with the executive summary of a Heritage Oaks Golf Course analysis.
One of the key recommendations in the study is for the the city to consider additional facilities at the municipally owned and operated 205-acre course to offer putt-putt, pickleball, concerts and movies to draw more people to the amenity.
Additionally, no effort has been made to attract tourists already in the area to spend their money and play at the facility, according to the study.
“There’s been some missed opportunities here,” Mayor Deanna Reed said at the virtual meeting. “I want us to continue to flesh this out, because we’re not losing as much money as we were before.”
The study recommends Heritage Oaks remain primarily used for golf. Other key business plan recommendations include discontinuing season passes with carts, increasing fees by 10% per year, adjustments to staffing, setting hours from 7 a.m. to sundown in golf season, changes to the par three course, changing the point of sales system and linking online tee time reservations, expanding food and beverage service in house, and developing a sales and marketing plan.
The low price of the annual passes are one the course’s biggest issues, according to Jim Fleishman of Williamsburg-based Golf Business Advisors, which conducted the study.
The revenue per round of golf is “extremely low” at Heritage Oaks, he said.
“Rounds of golf are the engine that drive the revenue for a golf facility,” Fleishman said.
City Council has reduced funding for the golf course, and work by parks staff has kept business solid — narrowing the annual deficit the course produces.
Over the past five years, the city has lost an average of $460,000 on the facility annually, not including the annual $438,000 debt service.
Last year, calls were renewed to close the course followed by calls to keep the course open.
In May 2020, City Council asked staff to set up a study as several petitions to close the golf course circulated, which were countered by a petition to keep the course open and a supporting protest that drew roughly 400 people.
Harrisonburg City Council cut funding for its embattled Heritage Oaks Golf Course by $468,000 in the fiscal year 2020-21 budget.
Council member Chris Jones said Tuesday the reduction of losses lowers the ferocity of debate over the golf course.
“It’s a lot easier to think and breathe when we’re not losing so much money we can invest in other things, because our city is constantly growing and the needs are constantly there,” Jones said.
Revenue for the course has averaged $630,000, while expenses have averaged $1.09 million over the past half decade.
The city started to build the course in the late 1990s, expecting it to turn a profit by 2006. It has always operated at a loss. The annual roughly $438,000 debt payment on the facility is projected to end at the end of the decade.
Net income losses, not including capital outlay or the debt service, for the course continued to increase from $359,000 in fiscal year 2016-27 down to $588,000 in fiscal year 2019-20.
This fiscal year, the net income losses, not counting capital outlay or debt service, is expected to not reach triple digits at $58,000.
Council member Laura Dent said she has reservations about the supply of golfers to support the facility in the future and the lack of diversity in people using the public asset.
The study estimates there is a supply of 195,000 rounds across the area’s seven golf courses, including Heritage Oaks. However, the demand for golf in the area is roughly 41,000 rounds short of that, including both the area’s population and tourists.
Interest in golf did see a resurgence during the pandemic, but it remains down since it spiked early in the career of golf legend Tiger Woods two decades ago. The national supply of golf courses has been dwindling for 14 years, according to the local study.
Dent also said she wanted to know if the golf course was the best use of 205 acres of city land.
The study results are only part of the information City Council requested to make informed decisions about Heritage Oaks, according to Jones.
A land use study will also be conducted in July, and results will be presented to council. City staff does not have a definitive date for when the results will be available, according to Michael Parks, city spokesperson.
There were no calls about the golf course during the public comment period of the meeting.
