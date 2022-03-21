Harrisonburg City Council will consider a “substantial rewrite” to the city’s rules dealing with taxis at its Tuesday meeting, according to city documents.
The Harrisonburg Police Department, the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation and the city attorney’s office have been working together on the changes, according to a March 11 memo from Chris Brown, city attorney, to Ande Banks, interim city manager.
The point of the rewrite is to help put local taxi companies in more even competition with “Transportation Network Companies” such as Uber and Lyft, according to Brown.
The largest proposed change would allow taxicab owners to set their own rates, whereas rates are set by City Council in the current code, according to Brown.
“Rates have not been increased since 2008, although there was at one time a fuel surcharge permitted, which was then added to the pickup fee in 2014,” Brown said. Companies such as Uber and Lyft “have great flexibility as to rates and this puts the city’s taxicab companies at a significant disadvantage, especially with fluctuating gas prices.”
Other localities have taken similar measures to rewrite ordinances to help local taxi companies be able to compete better with the large companies, according to Brown.
The code would require the new rates to be displayed so that potential customers could see what the rates are, according to Brown.
HPD would be notified of the taxi’s rates, and the taxi wouldn’t be able to change them without notifying HPD, Brown said.
“The new ordinance provides that the taxicabs can’t charge more than the advertised rates, but they can negotiate lower rates for regular customers and others,” he said.
HPD would also take on the duty of applications for taxicab driver’s licenses and enforcement of the taxi ordinance from other departments, according to the memo.
“There is a relatively small number of owners and drivers now in Harrisonburg, and they are generally well known to HPD,” Brown said. “It is easier for HPD to enforce the ordinances, and the application process for driver’s licenses has been streamlined so as not to be overly burdensome on HPD.”
Among the proposed changes is a streamlining of the taxicab driver’s license application process, dropping the requirement of drug testing and other smaller changes, according to Brown. Background checks will now be done by the taxicab employers and not HDPT, according to Brown.
Waseem Afridi is one taxicab company owner in Harrisonburg who likes the proposed changes. He owns Royal Cab on South High Street with his brothers Nadeem and Sohail.
“We’re happy because it’s been many, many years since that rate was changed,” he said. “Gas is going up and everything else is going up, so our drivers are happy they can make a little bit more money.”
