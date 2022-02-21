Harrisonburg City Council could approve or decline a controversial proposed housing development at its Tuesday virtual meeting.
Earlier this month, the Planning Commission narrowly endorsed the roughly 4.7-acre project for an 80-unit affordable apartment complex on Lucy Drive after lengthy debate.
City staff have recommended approval of the requests from Bluestone Land Co., with representative Woda Cooper Development, for a special-use permit, a rezoning and an amendment to the comprehensive plan’s land-use guide map for the development with a condition of a buffer between the development and homes on Emerald Drive.
Staff said the complex, called Simms Pointe, would create more housing options in the city. The city has a low vacancy rate of between 2% and 3.5%, which drives up prices for existing housing, according a housing study completed last year. A healthy rental vacancy rate is between 5% and 7%, according to the study. The complex is targeted at the nonstudent population.
However, many neighbors have united against the project, citing various concerns including the density of the project, the drastic change in use for the parcel, the traffic impact and the character of the Woda Cooper.
Simms Pointe is being proposed by the Ohio-based firm — which neighbors claim does not take care of its properties. They worry that if the project is built, even those who live there will be dissatisfied.
The company disputes the allegations and cites its developments’ high resident retention rate as one piece of proof addressing tenant concerns.
Roughly a dozen neighbors called in the public hearing portion of the January virtual Planning Commission meeting to voice their concern. Some have traveled to Woda Cooper’s other Virginia complexes to investigate bad reviews or management issues. They have also protested at the Harrisonburg site.
Others have emailed staff in support of the project, such as Heather Denman, executive director of The Arc of Harrisonburg and Rockingham, steering committee members of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Living Wage Campaign, Randy Harman, CEO and principal broker of Harman Realty, and Brent Jackson, president of Jackson Hotel Management, according to city documents.
Also during the Tuesday meeting, City Council will consider a resolution to end the most recent local emergency declaration from last month as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths spiked after the holiday season.
The most recent Virginia Department of Health model predicts the decline in cases to crater downwards from a peak of roughly 1,400 new weekly confirmed virus cases in final week of January to around a dozen or fewer weekly new cases by the end of April, according to city documents.
City staff and officials have denied that moving the meetings to virtual while Simms Pointe was being discussed has anything to do with the neighbors’ passionate opposition to the project.
