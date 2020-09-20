City Council will consider a draft funding plan for $3.1 million in new CARES Act money during Tuesday's meeting, according to the agenda.
However, specifics were unavailable online Sunday and city staff have previously said the nature of allocating money from the CARES Act to proper groups is "complicated."
"The complicated work of determining eligibility may require staff to work on the proposal up to the day of the council meeting," Amy Snider, the assistant to the city manager, said in a Sept. 10 email.
Funding priorities were based on the rankings put forward by the specially formed CARES Act Advisory Task Force, which met on Sept. 3, 9 and 10, to discuss priorities in in four categories: economic stabilization, thriving education, social services and community health. These were their recommendations:
Economic Stabilization
Tier One
- Assistance for businesses
- Assistance for nonprofits
Tier Two
- Assistance for arts and culture, which includes museums, artists and musicians
Tier Three
- Job training
- Marketing and reopening tourism
Thriving Education
Tier One
- Distance learning, such as internet access
Tier Three
- Harrisonburg City Public Schools expenses
- Payroll for educational support staff
Social Services
Tier One
- Rent/mortgage relief
- Child care
- Internet-enhancing access for those relying more on internet due to teleworking and virtual school
Tier Two
- Food assistance
- Utility assistance
- Interpretation/translation for COVID-19 programs
- Homelessness services
- Legal assistance
Tier Three
- Financial assistance
Community Health
Tier One
- Mental health, substance abuse and suicide prevention
Tier Two
- COVID-19 medical expenses
- COVID-19 testing
- Health clinic support, such as shift to telemedicine appointments
Tier Three
- Contact tracing
- Flu shots
Previously, the city received $4.6 million on June 1 through the CARES Act. Most of the money, $2.3 million, was spent on city expenses, including support for the homeless community and contingencies, according to city documents.
The city must spend the next round of $4.6 million by Dec. 30, according to city documents and staff.
Also on council’s agenda is an emergency ordinance to allow the First Church of the Brethren site at 315 S. Dogwood Drive to operate as a temporary shelter until Dec. 31.
The usual operating method of Open Doors, a homeless shelter that normally rotates sites throughout the winter, has run into issues with that method due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to city documents. The First Church of Brethren has offered to let Open Doors use its property at 315 S. Dogwood Drive until Dec. 31, according to city documents.
At the beginning of the meeting, council will hear from representatives of Eastern Mennonite and James Madison universities on their COVID-19 response, according to the agenda.
JMU announced Friday it planned to resume in-person classes on Oct. 5.
Daily counts of new cases have risen sharply since Aug. 27. JMU’s began in-person instruction on Aug. 26, but began transitioning classes almost entirely online after less than a week due to an increase in cases and dwindling number of isolation/quarantine beds available.
EMU has reported eight cumulative cases, according to the most recent data released by the school Friday. One of the eight self-reported to the school. JMU reported nearly 1,400 cumulative COVID-19 cases in its student body and nine cases in staff, according to the most recent data released by the school on Friday. Of those, 1,140 cases are considered recovered.
Harrisonburg reported 38 new COVID-19 cases Sunday and the seven-day average of cases remains at more than 44. On Sept. 1, Harrisonburg reached the highest seven-day average new case count since the beginning of the pandemic. The seven-day average of new cases has since remained above any other time before Sept. 1.
In addition, council will consider a process to come up with a name for what is now called the Garbers Church Road Shared Use Path.
The path runs from the southwest side of Westover Park, behind Thomas Harrison Middle School between Heritage Oaks Golf Course and Hillandale Park and Rocktown Trails to Bluestone Elementary and Harrisonburg High School.
Staff recommends council have a process of public input help decide the name, which would begin with an online survey for name suggestions. The suggestions would be reviewed by City Manager Eric Campbell and staff, and the short-listed names would be put online for a second survey round.
The other options would be a council committee selects the name or the city manager and city staff select a name.
In other business, council will consider appointments to Zoning and Subdivision Ordinances Update Project from the members of the Ordinance Advisory Committee.
