City Council will hold a public hearing on a proposal to bring apartments to the parking lot of the Regal movie theater along Evelyn Byrd Avenue at its meeting tonight.
The Planning Commission recommended approval of the requests needed for the project to move forward at its January meeting.
Harrisonburg Regal and Virginia Beach real estate development company Armada Hoffler have plans for two apartment blocks of up to 274 units and a parking garage for the site, according to the applicants’ documents.
For the project, developers need City Council’s approval to allow multifamily projects in general business districts by special-use permit and a special-use permit for the project itself, according to city documents.
Regal would keep the parking lots east and south of the cinema if the development is built, according to the plans.
The larger of the two apartment blocks would be built northeast of the cinema. It is planned to be five stories and over 257,000 square feet with 250 units, a basement and a courtyard.
The smaller apartment building would be across the existing access road that connects Evelyn Byrd Avenue to the movie theater, according to plans.
The smaller apartment building would consist of 24 units in a four-story, nearly 29,000-square-foot structure, according to plans. Plans also call for a four-story parking garage attached the west of the smaller apartment building with 368 spaces, according to plans.
Sidewalks are planned along the access road between Evelyn Byrd and the movie theater, and a crosswalk would connect the larger apartment block to the smaller apartment block and parking deck, according to applicant documents.
Other public hearings City Council will hold tonight include:
• A special-use permit request from Vincenzo Luigi Dattolo and representatives at Blue Ridge Marble at 84 Pleasant Valley Road to allow manufacturing, processing and assembly operations
• A special-use permit and rezoning requests from Our Community Place for a project at 50 and 52 Reservoir St. to provide four units of one-bedroom dwellings to those transitioning out of homelessness
• A special-use permit request from Heather and Bronson Griscom for a short-term rental at 217 Franklin St.
Also during the meeting, City Council will consider a resolution to continue to the lease the with the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center so interim City Manager Ande Banks can sign the document.
The city has held a lease at the juvenile detention facility since 1999, according to city documents. Previously, City Council approved a lease resolution on Dec. 21 of that year.
Like the previous lease, the new lease requires the city to pay its share of the center’s operating costs on a quarterly basis, Wesley Russ, assistant city attorney, wrote to Banks in a Wednesday memo.
“The City’s share is determined from the percentage of daily bed spaces actually used by the city during the preceding three calendar years and based on estimated operating costs,” the memo says. “In the event operating costs exceed the estimated costs, the city may be responsible for it’s proportional share of those additional costs.”
(1) comment
Is this the kind of affordable housing the liberal/socialist faction in H’burg was wanting?
