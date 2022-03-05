Plans for a new apartment complex on East Market and Franklin streets east of downtown will go before City Council on Tuesday as the municipality continues to grapple with a housing crisis that is not unique to the Shenandoah Valley city.
City staff recommend council approve the requests needed to build the nine-building, 156-unit development called The Edge at 765 E. Market St. and other parcels totaling nearly 6.5 acres. Over two-thirds of the units would have two bedrooms or less.
However, city staff has received over a dozen letters against the project, many of the letters’ authors identifying themselves as Franklin Street residents. They wrote about concerns — primary among them about the increase in traffic on Franklin Street if it were to connect with East Market Street and how that would impact the safety and traffic for the families living in the existing neighborhood.
Several residents from Franklin Street and an East Market Street business owner also called in to the February virtual meeting of the Planning Commission public hearing to express similar views.
Charlottesville-based Bluestone Land LLC is representing property owners Joyce A. Shultz and Joyce A. Shultz MD Living Trust in their requests.
According to applicant documents, the complex would be located between the Family Dollar and Rolling Hills Antique Mall on East Market Street. It would also feature a pool and amenity building, according to applicant documents.
As part of the proposal, the applicants would build out Franklin Street, connecting it to East Market Street with sidewalks, curbs and gutters. It would also narrow Franklin Street and have a speed table to mitigate speeding through the complex, according to developer documents.
It is estimated the property will create 51 vehicle trips in the peak afternoon hours, which is 49 short of triggering the need for a traffic impact analysis, according to city staff documents.
The project also received support from the Planning Commission at the February meeting of the advisory board.
Planning Commission Chair Brent Finnegan and Commissioner Jim Orndorff said though traffic is an issue, the city’s housing situation is so dire that increasing stock of housing takes priority over any potential increase to traffic.
Commissioner Richard Baugh said he thinks concerns about traffic studies are overly relied on by people opposed to developments. He said traffic studies’ main purpose are for planning in long-term documents, such as capital improvement plans, not in debates about where developments should or should not be built.
Commissioner Adriel Byrd expressed concern about what the special-use permit, which would allow the developer three years to follow through on the project, could mean.
Adam Fletcher, director of community development, said it gives the developer more time to get its ducks in a row to complete the project.
A condition recommended by staff for the developer’s requests is that the project must be “diligently pursued” over the time extension, if it is granted, according to city documents.
At the last City Council meeting, the council approved a controversial development for an 80-unit affordable apartment complex after neighbors rallied against it. The neighbors had multiple issues with the development, including the difference in zoning needed for the project to be built, the impact to traffic and the character of the development and management firm.
Council members cited the dire need for more housing in the city and spreading affordable housing through different parts of the city so it is not all in one area as reasons for supporting the development.
The city has a low vacancy rate of between 2% and 3.5%, which drives up prices for existing housing, according a housing study completed last year. A healthy rental vacancy rate is between 5% and 7%, according to the study.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.