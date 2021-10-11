Harrisonburg City Council will hear its Greenhouse Gas Emission Inventory report on Tuesday as it takes another step toward reducing emissions and encouraging public engagement, according to the agenda.
The report was called for in phase two of the city’s environmental action plan, according to Tom Hartman, director of public works.
The report, conducted by Sean McGinnis, director of Virginia Tech’s green engineering program, includes two parts — a municipal review and a community review.
Hartman said the review helps the city identify the most effective ways to cut its emissions, resulting in “really good benefits for a decent cost that will allow us to stretch our dollars.”
McGinnis said he has done similar reports for cities like Roanoke.
“Unless you do an inventory like this, municipal governments or individuals sort of guess what they should do” to lower emissions, he said.
The report encompasses the years 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
He said most cities face the same challenges in reducing emissions, and there is no “silver bullet.”
“You have to do a little of everything,” McGinnis said.
Overall, municipal emissions dropped between 2016 and 2019, according to the review.
Between the city’s buildings and facilities, vehicle and transit fleets, water and sewer, street and traffic lights and electric grid loss, the city’s emissions dropped from nearly 20,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions in 2016 to just over 16,000 tons in 2019, according to the review.
This is mostly due to Dominion, from which the Harrisonburg Electric Commission gets its electricity, according to McGinnis. He said the utility is increasingly transitioning from coal-fired plants to using natural gas.
“As the utilities reduce the use of coal, that trickles down to everything in the community,” McGinnis said.
He said it’s not just utilities that can find savings and improve the environment by reducing emissions, but many residents doing something small adds up to change in their pockets and a healthier environment. These things include turning up the thermostat in the summer and turning it down in the winter to save on electric and heating and cooling bills, as well as investing in more energy efficient appliances and machines, according to McGinnis.
“Sometimes, residents don’t believe such a small change will make a difference. But it will,” he said.
The city’s school system was the largest municipal consumer of electricity and natural gas in 2019, according to the report.
Yet municipal electrical usage only makes up a small fraction — 3.1% — of the total in the area, according to the data.
The largest users of electricity are commercial at 33.3%, followed by residential at 29.4%, industrial at 16.5% and James Madison University at 16.1%. Water and sewer uses 1.5%, according to the data.
“While the government does play a big role, individuals play a big role, but they can feel they don’t have the same impact,” McGinnis said.
Though large emission reductions by the city would only amount to a small change for the whole community, action by the city could spur more people to reduce their own emissions, according to McGinnis and Hartman.
“We want to be a leader in that and show the community this is something that’s achievable and attainable,” Hartman said.
Councilwoman Laura Dent agreed.
“Even if the city does everything we can do, it’s only a small slice of the big picture,” Dent said. “We have to have larger community efforts.”
She said energy efficiency is a good practice because it means less energy is needed, so going green would be easier and cheaper, she said, such as needing fewer solar panels. Moving the city’s transportation fleet to electric could also make an impact, Dent said. She added she is looking forward to Tuesday’s presentation to see what the most effective approach could be.
“This is an important step because it’s a first step,” McGinnis said.
Hartman said the report and data will go to the city’s Environmental Performance Standards Advisory Committee for review. Afterward, the findings will be used to create benchmarks on how to best reduce municipal emissions, he said. Once those benchmarks are integrated into the city’s environmental action plan, it will be brought to council for a vote. After that, staff could work on projects to reduce emissions, according to Hartman.
City staff has not made a final a decision on how often similar reports will be compiled, but there is an idea to do it annually for the next couple of years and then start to space it out more, Hartman said in a Friday interview. He also said each report over the next several years will be easier than this one since all the back data is compiled and annual data can be found more easily now.
“Now that we have the first one done, accumulating the data and the getting the report is not going to be nearly as a big of a lift as writing the first inventory was,” Hartman said.
