Harrisonburg City Council will hold a public hearing at today’s meeting about adjusting the boundary line between the city and Rockingham County, according to city documents.
Mulligan’s Golf Center on Carpenter Lane is located in both the city and the county. The proposed adjustment would change the site’s city land into county land, while the county would cede land used by the Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Department on Smithland Road to the city, according to city documents.
Property ceded to the county amounts to $440,000 based on its assessed value.
City staff recommends the transfers.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Wednesday at 7 p.m. about the same potential municipal line adjustment.
Also during the meeting, City Council will consider approving a resolution for the issuance of $127.5 million in bonds for HHS2 and the eastern source water supply project, and $62.5 million for potential refinancing of existing bonds.
The resolution reaffirms a similar resolution approved by City Council on Feb. 11, 2020, which approved the issuance of bonds, according to city documents.
“The city has also identified various existing outstanding bonds for potential refinancing that would provide debt service savings to the city,” Larry Propst, director of finance, said in a July 15 memo to Eric Campbell, city manager.
Debt payments for the bonds are intended to take effect in fiscal year 2023, with $6 million for HHS2 and $1.2 million for the eastern water source supply project.
“Based on recent market rates of interest, the potential refinancing of existing bonds is generating approximately $5.4 million in total debt service savings over on average the next ten years,” Propst said. “These savings will in varying amounts accrue to the General Fund, Water Fund and Sanitation Fund, as well as, to the Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority.”
Construction restarted on the $112.7 million HHS2 project on July 14.
The plan for a $326,630 increase in Community Development Block Grant funding also is on the table for City Council action tonight.
City Council and staff want to put the money toward addressing homelessness in the city. The funds could be used for a permanent, low-barrier shelter.
City staff received nearly 80 public comments about the plan for the CDBG funding, overwhelmingly in support of using the $326,000 in extra COVID funds for a permanent low-barrier shelter.
Many of the messages shared a template to voice support for a shelter, and over 50 comments came from Harrisonburg, with eight from Rockingham County and roughly a dozen from other parts of Virginia and the nation as far Austin, Texas, and Philadelphia in favor of a low-barrier shelter.
The Presbytery of Shenandoah is in talks with Open Doors about selling its property at 1111 N. Main St. in Harrisonburg for a shelter.
City Council will also receive an update on Middle River Regional Jail and hear a presentation from United Way on the local Asset Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed, or ALICE, population.
