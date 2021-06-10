Harrisonburg City Council agreed to begin meeting in person again on July 13 during a conversation with staff at the end of its Tuesday meeting.
City Attorney Chris Brown said the legal basis for City Council meeting remotely will likely disappear soon.
Council began meeting virtually over a year ago on April 27, 2020, which was allowed through the state of emergency declaration from Gov. Ralph Northam in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Restrictions on gatherings in the declaration have been rolled back, though the declaration itself remains in effect, allowing City Council to opt to continue meeting remotely.
“We are hearing grumblings that certainly by July 1, the governor will get rid of those restrictions and quite probably eliminate his declaration of emergency,” Brown said.
He also said the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been updated to reflect the safety of vaccinated people being around each other unmasked and without needing to socially distance.
“Staff’s recommendation is for the June 22 meeting, City Council and staff actually assemble in City Council chambers with the general public not invited to the live meeting,” Brown said.
The meeting was proposed for regular business, but also to work out the kinks of going back to in-person meetings, he said. The public would’ve been able to participate electronically.
However, City Council opted to fully open up meetings in-person and to the public on July 13 and have its final virtual meeting on June 22.
Brown said staff had prepared the plan in case City Council members had reservations about the transition.
Staff will begin working on options to continue remote engagement options, such as public comment via phone, as in-person meetings return, according to city spokesperson Michael Parks.
He said staff is still working on calculating the maximum capacity of meetings. Signage will ask unvaccinated people to wear masks, and chairs will be spaced out.
City Council will be the last area governing body to return to in-person meetings.
A month ago, City Council members were split on returning to in-person meetings and how meeting virtually has impacted community engagement with city business.
