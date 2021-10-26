Harrisonburg City Council will review and potentially renew its emergency operations plan at today’s meeting.
City Council has to review the emergency operations plan every four years, according to an Oct. 18 memo from Wesley Russ, assistant city attorney, to Eric Campbell, city manager.
The city’s emergency operations plan is created jointly with Rockingham County and James Madison University as a foundation to a joint response to an emergency in the area.
Also during the meeting, City Council will hear presentations from Dr. Laura Kornegay, director of the Central Shenandoah Health District, and a presentation on the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which will bring $23.8 million to the city and $11.8 million to the city school system to help plug losses caused by the pandemic and economic downturn.
In the ARPA presentation, city staff estimate that the federal money the city has been allocated is about half of what it lost in revenue during the pandemic.
Staff will recommend City Council schedule a work session focused on ARPA and review projects, commit the first lot of ARPA funds for projects and also to come up with a community engagement process to allocate funds from the second allotment of ARPA funds for “eligible community-focused projects and programs,” according to the presentation.
Council will also consider bringing its transient occupancy tax ordinance in line with state code.
“Any person or entity offering room rentals must now calculate the transient occupancy tax based on the total charge to the customer, including any accommodation fees charged to the customer by online travel companies,” Russ said in an Oct. 18 memo to Campbell. “Prior to this change, transient occupancy tax was calculated based on the total charge for the room collected by the lodging establishment.”
City Council will also consider a resolution to accept funds from a negotiated legal settlement between prescription opioid pharmaceutical companies and an array of state attorneys general, including Virginia’s Mark Herring.
In the settlement, Virginia could receive $530 million combined from the pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen and manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its parent company, Johnson & Johnson, according to city documents.
The companies agreed to pay up to $26 billion combined for the damages caused to the American public.
Prescription opioids, even when properly prescribed, have created dangerous addictions and/or led people to harder drugs like heroin, according to Jonathan Rothwell, supervisory special agent assigned to the RUSH Drug Task Force as a coordinator of the Virginia State Police in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
Prescription opioids “were mismarketed. They were pushed out by pharmaceutical companies. They were overprescibed. It’s a different kind of prescription. It grabs hold of you physically and mentally,” said Lt. Josiah Schiavone of the Virginia State Police, who worked in the Northwest Drug Task Force that covers from Rockingham and Harrisonburg north to the state line and east to Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax counties.
In Harrisonburg and Rockingham County alone, there have been 37 deaths due to opioids between 2015 and Friday afternoon, according to data provided by law enforcement officers with Shenandoah Valley drug task forces.
Since 2015, there have been at least 153 injuries caused by opioids in Harrisonburg and Rockingham, according to Rothwell. He said there are likely two to three times as many injuries caused by the drugs that are not reported.
One local resident, Karen Hahn, 52, said Sunday the damage caused by opioids pushed by the large pharma producers is more than $530 million can cover.
Hahn took her first painkiller at 17 and has been battling opioid addiction since. The prescription pill proved a gateway into harder drugs for her, and she has been homeless for the past year.
