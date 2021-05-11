Harrisonburg City Council will vote on the proposed budget as well as two developments that were supported by the Planning Commission last month during tonight's meeting.
The $293 million budget does not include funding to resume construction on HHS2 or capital expansion projects for Middle River Regional Jail. It also has no tax rate or fee increases. The budget needs to get support from a majority of City Council at two meetings before adoption.
There will also be a slew of public hearings today, including one to keep the real estate tax at the current rate of 86 cents per $100 of assessed value.
Though the rate would remain the same, city revenue would increase because property value assessments increased a net 2.9% across the city, not accounting for new construction or property improvements, according to documents.
This increase is estimated to translate to another roughly $1.1 million for city coffers in fiscal year 2021-22, according to documents.
On the developments, Farhad Koyee, Bahar Mikael and Akarr Koyee are seeking rezoning and a special-use permit for a mixed-use business and residential property and parking lot at 907 N. Main St. The 17,206-square-foot site is vacant.
Koyee, one of the owners of Fast Lane Auto Tech on the adjacent parcel, called into the April Planning Commission meeting and said the plan for the building would include 10 or 15 affordable studio apartments, offices and retail.
The other project is from the James K. Strawderman estate at 107 and 137 Vine St. for a 29-unit town house development. The proposed development would be on a roughly 2.25-acre vacant lot, which will be subdivided.
Both projects were supported by Planning Commission unanimously.
City Council will also consider approving the funding plan for more than $532,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.
The funding plan includes:
- $143,172 to public works for sidewalks on Commerce Drive and Washington Street
- $140,000 to Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority for property renovations
- $106,514 for city administration costs
- $63,000 to parks and recreation for sidewalk improvements at Ralph Sampson Park
- $31,000 to James Madison University Institute for Innovation in Health and Human Services Suitcase Clinic
- $20,000 to the Valley Program for Aging Services for the Meals on Wheels program
- $17,473 to the Arc for the SpArc Employment and SpArc Fit programs
- $11,412 to CASA's Child Advocacy Program
