Harrisonburg City Council will hold a public hearing on requests for a 16-unit town home development on Tuesday.
Tawakkul Investments LLC is requesting a special-use permit, rezoning and subdivision at 116 Pleasant Hill Road. The nearly 1-acre site on Pleasant Hill Road is vacant and surrounded by single-family detached homes and multifamily buildings. Plans call for 32 parking spaces and one entrance in and out of the development onto Pleasant Hill Road.
Planning Commission gave the requests for the project a unanimous thumbs-up at the advisory committee’s May meeting. It was the third meeting in a row where the Planning Commission endorsed requests for new multifamily projects in the city.
City Council has since approved requests for three projects — a 142-unit complex comprised of four apartment buildings and amenities on 7 acres on Blue Ridge Drive, a 29-unit town house development at 107 and 137 Vine St. and a mixed-use business and residential property and parking lot at 907 N. Main St.
Also at the Tuesday meeting, City Council will consider approving the revised neighborhood traffic calming plan for the area of Sunset Heights. Council first approved a parking study for the neighborhood in 2015 and approved a version of the traffic plan in 2019, according to city documents.
The plan is a joint effort from the Harrisonburg Police Department and public works to reduce speeding and cut-through driving in the neighborhood, according to city documents.
Proposed changes to roads in the Sunset Heights neighborhood include:
• two speed cushions along South Dogwood Drive between the entrance to Westover Park and the intersection with Ohio Avenue
• a mini roundabout at the intersection of South Dogwood Drive and Maryland Avenue and another at the intersection of West Grace Street, Chestnut Drive and South Willow Street
• a speed hump on South Willow Street near the National Guard building
• another speed cushion on Maryland Avenue near Trinity Presbyterian Church
• a raised intersection at the intersection of Ohio Avenue and Chestnut Drive
• another raised intersection at South Willow Street and West Bruce Street
• sidewalks near the intersection of South Dogwood Drive and West Water Street
Public input from residents has helped craft the changes, according to city documents.
No extra funding outside of what is already allocated to traffic calming measures will be required to make these changes, according to city documents.
In other transportation business Tuesday, City Council will consider a resolution to apply for federal Recreation Trails Program grants for the Brookside phase of the Northend Greenway.
The city has completed 0.7 of a mile of the bike and walking path, which is envisioned to be 2.5 miles and “provide a seamless, dedicated north/south bicycle and pedestrian route in the City,” according to documents.
Funding from the grant could cover 80% of the cost of another 0.1 mile stretch of the greenway in the Brookside subdivision between Drake Lane and Jefferson Street, according to city documents. The city would have to pay for the balance.
The public will not be able to attend the meeting due to restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but residents will be able to call in at 540-437-2687 and can submit comments prior to the meeting at www.harrisonburgva.gov/agenda-comments.
The meeting will be broadcast live on the city’s website at www.harrisonburgva.gov and on public education government television Channel 3.
