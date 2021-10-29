Harrisonburg and Rockingham County could receive up to $1.8 million if they sign on to a potential settlement between pharmaceutical companies and attorney generals from across the U.S. in a case against the companies for their role in causing the opioid epidemic.
According to legal documents, the city could receive up to $830,000 and the county could net up to $976,000.
“We’re not sure the exact amount yet or when we will get that,” said Chris Brown, city attorney, on Thursday.
The potential settlement is for $26 billion, with Virginia receiving $530 million, combined from the pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal Health and Amerisource Bergen and manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its parent company, Johnson & Johnson, for the damage caused by the opioids they pushed or manufactured. The lawsuit is an amalgamation of over 3,000 cases across the country against the companies.
Prescription opioids “were mismarketed. They were pushed out by pharmaceutical companies. They were overprescibed,” said Lt. Josiah Schiavone of the Virginia State Police, who worked in the Northwest Drug Task Force that covers Rockingham and Harrisonburg, in a previous interview. “It’s a different kind of prescription. It grabs hold of you, physically and mentally.”
Of Virginia’s potential $530 million, 15% would be divided up between localities, such as Rockingham and Harrisonburg, while another 15% would go to the state. The remainder, 70% of the funds, would go to the Virginia Opioid Abatement Fund and other abatement initiatives, according to the city’s resolution.
Half the city’s and the county’s settlement funds could be used for general purposes, while the other half would have to be spent on abatement and response to local opioid abuse, according to settlement documents.
The draft settlement is the result of two years of negotiations, according to a National Opioids Settlement document provided by Rockingham County’s attorney, Tom Miller.
Janssen would have up to nine years to pay out $5 billion, while the distributors would have 18 years to pay out $21 billion. The document said the funds are “insufficient to abate the epidemic fully, [but] will allow state and local governments to commence with meaningful change designed to curb opioid addiction, overdose and death.”
Brown said a chunk of the settlement money would be paid from the companies up front to the state and localities.
“I can’t give you a definitive schedule of what we’ll get, when,” he said.
Staff of both Rockingham County and Harrisonburg have recommended to their elected leaders to participate in the settlement.
“If enough localities don’t sign on to this, the pharma companies will not do this settlement and then everybody is left to litigating and that will take years,” Miller said Thursday.
He said not joining the settlement would reserve the localities’ ability to sue the companies, but would also reduce the funds the state and other harder-hit localities could receive if the settlement were approved by the companies and plaintiffs.
“It’s as much a matter of staying with our fellow local governments because there were places that [have been] hurt a lot more” by the opioid epidemic, Miller said.
In Harrisonburg and Rockingham County alone there have been 37 deaths and over 150 injuries due to opioids between 2015 and the afternoon of Oct. 22, according to data provided by law enforcement officers with Shenandoah Valley drug task forces.
In the northern part of the Valley, opioids have caused 26 deaths and over 200 injuries combined this year alone between the counties of Shenandoah, Frederick, Warren, Page and Clarke and the city of Winchester, according to the data.
“Generally, the more subdivisions that participate [in the settlement], the greater the amount of funds that flow to that state and its participating subdivisions,” the National Opioid Settlement document said. “Any subdivision that does not participate, cannot directly share in any of the settlement funds, even if the subdivision’s state is settling and other participating subdivisions are sharing in the settlement funds.”
At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Brown asked Harrisonburg’s elected officials to table the resolution, though, since the state asked that localities not only pass a resolution to participate in the settlement, but to also approve a memorandum of understanding.
Brown said he was notified the state wanted a memorandum of understanding a day before the meeting and did not have time to draft it for council to approve.
Miller updated the Board of Supervisors about the settlement at Wednesday’s meeting.
The potential settlement was first announced in July.
“The roots of the opioid crisis began in the marketing offices and board rooms of pharmaceutical companies like Johnson & Johnson and ran straight into the homes and medicine cabinets of Virginians,” said Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring in a July 21 press release. “Distributors like McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal spread billions of doses of highly addictive opioids throughout our communities, helping to fuel a crisis that has killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and upended the lives of Virginians in every corner of our Commonwealth.”
In the release, he said one of his priorities as the Virginia attorney general has been going after the pharmaceutical companies for their role in the opioid epidemic.
“No dollar amount will ever be able to bring back the Virginians we have lost to this devastating epidemic, but we can at least dedicate our time and resources to preventing further loss through prevention, treatment and recovery,” Herring said in the release.
His office did not respond to emailed questions about the settlement Thursday afternoon.
