Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are estimated to receive a combined $29.21 million from the newest COVID relief bill signed by President Joe Biden on Thursday, according to estimates from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.
Rockingham County is estimated to receive $15.89 million, while Harrisonburg is estimated to receive $13.32 million, according to projections from March 8.
Rockingham County Administrator Stephen King said county staff has been told the first half of the funding will come in the next 90 days, while the other half will come “not sooner than 12 months after that.”
He said Sunday it is still to early to tell how the county will use the funds.
“We’re going to try to utilize the funds in a similar fashion as we did the past CARES [Act] funds that we got,” King said.
City spokesperson Michael Parks said staff are aware of the estimates and are working on learning more about funding details.
“Obviously, with CARES Act funds last year, there were some regulations and a deadline for when the funds had to be expended. So we’re in the research phase at this point,” he said in text message. “Receiving funding in any form would be beneficial, as our local economy and City budget have been negatively impacted by COVID-19, but there are still questions regarding what programs or efforts that could support and what it would mean for this year’s or even next year’s budget.”
The estimates from the House committee are based on fiscal year 2020 data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to federal documents.
From the $1.9 trillion bill, $350 billion is slated for allocation to states, localities, tribes and territories.
Virginia’s state government is estimated to receive $3.766 billion, while metro cities are slated to receive $628 million and counties to receive $1.655 billion. Non-counties in Virginia, including towns, are estimated to receive $604 million.
Local towns are included in the funding, such as Bridgewater, which is estimated to receive $5.58 million.
Broadway is estimated to receive $3.62 million, Dayton is estimated to receive $1.49 million, Elkton is estimated to receive $2.64 million, Grottoes is estimated to receive $2.6 million, Mount Crawford is estimated to receive $420,000, and Timberville is slated to receive $2.45 million, according to the House committee’s projections.
The House committee’s estimates for the towns are based on 2019 U.S. census data, according to federal documents.
