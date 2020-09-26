With the deadline to complete the 2020 census closing in, response rates in Rockingham County and Harrisonburg are exceeding those from 2010, and four incorporated towns are in the top 25 for highest response rates in Virginia.
As of Friday, 71.4% of Rockingham County households and 65.3% of Harrisonburg households have completed the census, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, which showed the Valley region above the statewide self-response rates. In 2010, the county had a response rate of 66.8% and the city’s was 65.1%.
Overall, Virginia has exceeded the national self-response rate of 66.3% as 70.8% of households have completed the census.
But with the Census Bureau previously expecting to wrap up data collection by the end of the month, city, county and town officials are urging residents to complete the census before time runs out. On Friday, a federal judge ruled that census work must continue through the end of October.
“It’s not too late,” said Bradford Dyjak, director of planning for the county and member of the Census Complete Count Committee.
The results from the census help determine allocations of federal funding for hospitals, fire departments and other critical programs and services, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. On a local level, an accurate and complete count can help provide more school lunches to children in need, improve highways and public transportation and restore wildlife.
To help encourage residents to complete the census, the Census Complete Count Committee was formed and consists of a variety of members representing the city, county and various towns.
“It’s a fluid group of people,” Dyjak said.
Members of the committee include Laura Toni-Holsinger, executive director of the local United Way; Rockingham County Supervisor Sallie Wolfe-Garrison; Grottoes Town Manager Nathan Garrison; Frank Tamberrino, president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce; Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Michael Richards; City Councilman Sal Romero; and Carah Lynn Ong Whaley, associate director of the Center for Civic Engagement at James Madison University.
As part of the committee, Dyjak said they have worked on social media outreach, putting out flyers and partnering with local organizations to promote the census.
“It is very important [to complete the census], and you can do it completely online,” he said.
Dyjak said seeing the high self-response rates in the area has been encouraging, adding that “despite the uncertainties, we surpassed the initial response rate in 2010.”
In the county’s incorporated communities, Broadway, Bridgewater, Grottoes and Mount Crawford rank in the top 25 towns for highest response rates in Virginia. Bridgewater ranks the highest among the towns, earning a spot at No. 8, while Broadway is No. 14.
“When it’s time to be counted, our citizens stand tall,” Bridgewater Town Manager Jay Litten said.
Bridgewater’s response rate in 2010 was 79.3%, close to the rate in 2020, which is 80%. Assistant Town Manager Alex Wilmer said the high response rate reflects the “civic-mindedness of our residents.”
Broadway Town Manager Kyle O’Brien said the census committee has done a good job communicating with the public, as well as local residents working for the census. Broadway has a self-response rate of 77.1%
Other towns with high response rates were Grottoes at 76.2% and Mount Crawford at 74.9%.
Elkton is in the top 50 highest response rates in Virginia at 69%.
Elkton Mayor Joshua Gooden said Friday that he was happy to hear the town’s rate was higher this year than it was 10 years ago, adding that the increase not only gives a more accurate count of residents, but provides greater opportunities for increased funding for local schools and emergency services and representation.
“Over the last several months, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Census Complete Count Committee has worked to ensure that all towns and rural communities have been counted,” he said. “By being able to submit the census online, I feel it has made the process easier for residents.”
Harrisonburg had the lowest response rate compared to neighboring incorporated towns and the county, with a self-response rate of 65.3% — only 0.2% higher than in 2010.
Amy Snider, assistant to the city manager and member of the census committee, said those who complete the census could bring funding to the community for affordable housing, public safety, public education and public transportation.
“If you are a student who had a lease off-campus on April 1, you count in Harrisonburg,” she said. “Even if you moved to a new apartment, you should complete the census for the location you were leasing last spring.”
