The remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to drop between 4 to 6 inches of rain onto Harrisonburg and Rockingham County throughout today and early Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Public safety officials are urging caution during the storm, which started as a hurricane before hitting land in Louisiana and causing wreckage, according to The Associated Press.
A flash flood watch goes into effect 2 a.m. this morning and will be in effect until 2 a.m. Thursday, according to NWS meteorologist Brandon Fling.
Worst-case scenario, the storm will drop 6 inches of rain on the area, he said.
There will “definitely” be flash flooding as a result of the storm, he said. Fling said higher elevation areas northwest of Harrisonburg are slated to get the most rain as the storm’s movements get caught up on the mountains and continue to pour down onto the mountains.
Gov. Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency in response to the storm Tuesday afternoon as it first hit Southwest Virginia on Monday and will impact the Interstate 81 and Interstate 66 corridors.
“While we’re fortunate in Virginia to have avoided the hurricane itself, heavy rainfall is expected to cause additional flash flooding and dangerous conditions in portions of the Commonwealth,” Northam said in a press release. “I’m grateful to the first responders and rescue crews currently on the ground, and I urge Virginians in these regions to stay alert.”
Harrisonburg Fire Chief Matt Tobia said he is not expecting “severe effects” from the storm based on the information he had learned in the 24 hours leading up to late afternoon.
However, he said, there are still important things residents should keep in mind to stay safe during this and other storms, such as not driving through large pools of water that cover roadways.
The water can seem shallow, but once a car is stuck, the occupants are in serious danger, Tobia said.
“There are several areas in the city that are prone to flooding, and it is critical that people do not attempt to drive through standing or moving water,” he said.
A simple guide is if there are lines on the road and the lines cannot be seen through the water, don’t attempt to go through it, according to Tobia.
It only takes about 6 inches of water for drivers to lose control of a vehicle, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
The automotive, travel and insurance service company also recommended drivers to stay home until the storm clears unless travel is necessary.
Tobia also said there is a “remote” danger of tornadoes during the storm and encouraged people to err on the side of calling 911 if they are hesitant.
“We have people who are reluctant to call 911 because they don’t want to bother the fire department. That’s why we’re here,” Tobia said. “If there’s any doubt whatsoever, just call us. We’re happy to come out and provide whatever assistance may be needed.”
People with gasoline generators should make sure the generator is at least 15 feet from their house if they need to use it, according to Tobia.
This is because generators emit a dangerous gas, carbon monoxide, which can kill, so they should not be placed in places like garages where exhaust can harm those inside, Tobia said.
Staff of the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative and the Harrisonburg Electric Commission said they are prepared for the storm and are not anticipating too much damage to power infrastructure locally.
“The winds that they’re predicting for this storm, they could be gusty, [but] are not predicted to be catastrophic in this part of the state,” said Brian O’Dell, general manager of HEC. “So I think the news is going to be more the rain and flooding, which should not provide too much trouble for the power providers.”
To report an outage to HEC, O’Dell said to call 540-434-5361 and don’t assume your neighbor will call if the power is out.
To report an SVEC outage, call 1-800-234-7832, go online at svec.coop or use the app, according to an email from Preston Knight, public relations coordinator with SVEC.
Both O’Dell and Knight said members of the public should never touch downed power lines.
