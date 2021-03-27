The Harrisonburg Economic Development Authority approved two resolutions opening the door for state and city money to flow to Shenandoah Valley Organic for its new site at 350 Acorn Drive.
For the project, the company has received $1.8 million in state funds and will receive $500,000 from the city. However, the agreements need to be approved by City Council.
The total price tag of the project is $64.25 million, according to Commonwealth’s Development Opportunity Fund documents. Construction is the lion’s share of the expense — $42 million — with about $18.75 million slated for machinery and tools, $2 million for the land purchases and $1.5 million for furniture, fixtures and business personal property, according to fund documents.
The agreements for the funding sets targets for SVO by March 31, 2025 to:
• have 110 new workers employed for least 35 hours a week for 48 weeks or 1,680 hours a year
• the $64.25 million facility completed and retained
• use 8.25 million chickens or $40.54 million worth of the poultry
Possible extensions can be made for up to 15 months, according to Commonwealth’s Development Opportunity Fund and Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund documents.
The 110 new jobs must be in addition to the company’s 488-strong workforce as of October 2020, according to documents.
So far, 55 new employees have already been hired, a representative of the company told members of the city EDA at the Friday meeting. Construction on the site continues.
EDA commissioners also asked about what pay looks like for SVO employees.
According to Commonwealth’s Development Opportunity Fund documents, average pay for an SVO employee is at least $44,300 a year — more than $3,500 over the average city resident’s annual income.
Company spokesperson Kathryn Tuttle said hourly rates for poultry associates range from $12.05 to $19.05, which translates to between $18,480 to $28,512 annually after taxes for a 40-hour week, according to SmartAsset’s Virginia paycheck calculator.
The representative of the company said at the EDA meeting the firm understands the terms of the agreements and, though it may be a challenge hiring new workers, sees 110 new employees as doable, even with the difficulty in finding manufacturing workers. As well, the site will need a variety of new employees, such as truck drivers, maintenance workers and supervisors.
The project will also mean the company will contract with 10 new growers and has over 50 growers currently on a wait list, according to Tuttle. The company is also hiring more than 65 new hourly workers at its Massanutten Street site in the city, she said in a Friday email.
Shenandoah Valley Organic is a poultry processing firm that has grown considerably since it was started in the city in 2014 by Corwin Heatwole, a sixth-generation farmer from Bath County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.