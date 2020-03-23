Harrisonburg City Council will consider spending $1.45 million to buy land to extend the city’s water lines, according to the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.
The money is for a 151.51-acre parcel in Rockingham County, according to city documents.
Public Works Department recommends purchasing the property, owned by Gerry Saufley, after a sinkhole was found along the planned route for the eastern source water project.
Staff was unable to secure another easement on the property to go around the sinkhole. The anticipated increase in cost to the project if continued on the original plan is calculated between $65,000 and $215,000, according to city documents. Risk to the line would remain from the sinkhole.
Instead, city staff recommend the purchase of the Saufley property, which would save the city between roughly $253,000 and $453,000, along with a potential further $50,000, allowing for a rerouting of the project, according to documents. When complete, the 151.51-acre parcel can be resold for the purchase price, staff said in city documents.
The 2020-21 Harrisonburg City Public Schools budget will also be presented to council Tuesday, according to the agenda.
City staff are “strongly recommending” those interested in the meeting to use remote methods to help keep in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines regarding social distancing to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The meeting can be watched live on the city’s website, www.harrisonburgva.gov, the city’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/HarrisonburgVA, as well as on television on the public, educational and governmental access Channel 3.
A phone line will be used to allow residents to call in for public comment. The number is 540-437-2687.
Comments can also be made before the meeting at https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/agenda-comments.
