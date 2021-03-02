Harrisonburg’s proposed five-year capital improvement program for fiscal year 2021-22 details planned changes along South Main Street, according to documents released Monday.
The requested $4.8 million for improvements at various intersections along South Main Street is due to the construction of the second city high school, commonly called HHS2, according to city documents. The HHS2 site is located between U.S. 11, Main Street and Interstate 81.
The roadway improvement plan calls for the addition of northbound and southbound right-turn lanes on South Main Street at the intersection with East Kaylor Park Drive, according to capital improvements program plans. The intersection will also receive signals.
In addition, a concrete median is called for on South Main Street for left turns onto East and West Kaylor Park Drive, according to city documents.
For the school, a new entrance will be built at the intersection of South Main Street and Boxwood Court. Drivers will only be able to turn right onto Boxwood and turn right to exit Boxwood, according to city documents.
Completion of these changes is slated for 2022, according to the plan.
The proposed improvements are a result of a Public Works Department traffic study, which showed such changes are needed as the new high school will lead to an increase in vehicle trips along South Main Street, according to city documents.
The capital improvement program is prepared annually for planning, not a budget, and the plan is flexible, according to the document.
Some projects, such as the eastern source water project, are included in the plan but have estimated completion dates years or decades away.
The largest proposed funding for fiscal year 2021-22 is for water capital projects, with $29 million in requests, followed by $20.6 million in the general fund, according to the document. The next highest category is public transportation, where $5.5 million is requested.
In total, $59.5 million is requested for fiscal year 2021-22, with $44.9 million available from other sources such as bonds, according to city documents.
The roadway improvements make up one of the largest requests for capital funding in the plan for fiscal year 2021-22. Others include:
• $20.1 million for the eastern source development in the water fund
• $5.9 million for a new public works facility
• $5.4 million for the western raw waterline
• $4 million for transit buses
The proposal is set for review by the Planning Commission on March 10, and the commission’s recommendation is slated to go to City Council on April 13, according to the city webpage. The document was prepared by city staff from the city manager’s office and the directors of finance and community development and department heads.
