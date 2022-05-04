A program that earmarks funding for tourism opportunities across the commonwealth is putting $40,000 in local coffers.
On Monday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced over $2.7 million would be awarded to 259 local and regional tourism programs as part of Virginia Tourism Corp.'s Marketing Leverage Program and Regional Marketing Program.
Harrisonburg is slated to receive $30,000 in grants for its Meet in the Friendly City advertising campaign, and Your Basecamp to Adventure advertising campaign.
The Rockingham County Fair Association is slated to receive $10,000, according to state documents.
"Applying for and receiving tourism grants allows us to expand our marketing budget, highlight Harrisonburg to new audiences and attract new visitors," Harrisonburg tourism manager Jennifer Bell said in a statement. "It gives us the opportunity to support our local tourism businesses from lodging to shops to restaurants through advertising and attracting people to the area."
City officials said in a statement that the Meet in the Friendly City grant will be used to promote meetings and events in Harrisonburg. The Your Basecamp to Adventure grant will highlight the city’s active outdoor opportunities, and aim to brand Harrisonburg as the outdoor adventure capital of the Shenandoah Valley.
"Virginia Tourism’s Marketing Leverage and Regional Marketing Programs provide the tourism industry with the tools they need to succeed and thrive in an incredibly competitive landscape," Caren Merrick, secretary of commerce and trade, said in a statement. "Tourism is a multibillion-dollar industry in Virginia, and it is imperative that we are able to market the abundance of travel experiences across the Commonwealth, inviting new travelers to discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers."
