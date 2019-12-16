Michael Tutkus, of McGaheysville, knows how to work on a team — especially after 20 years in the Navy with three tours in Iraq.
“I’ve been all over the place,” he said.
Tutkus works in logistics at Harrisonburg’s Tactical & Survival Specialties Inc., also known as TSSi, and is one of the 23 veterans that make up 35% of the firm’s staff.
On Nov. 6, TSSi was one of dozens of firms nationwide awarded the U.S. Department of Labor’s 2019 Gold HIRE Vets Medallion Award, which was formally presented by Congressman Ben Cline, R-Lexington, on Monday.
“Hiring a veteran, to me, was an obligation because of my past experience,” said Bill Strang, the president, CEO and founder of TSSi, who served 20 years in the Navy Reserve, one year in the Army Reserve and four years in the active Navy.
The company provides equipment, such as medical packs and body armor, to military, law enforcement and emergency personnel.
“The other thing is that hiring veterans gave me people that understood a commitment to a mission and it made it that much easier,” he said.
TSSi was classified as a medium-sized employer for firms with between 51 and 499 employees, and had to meet a variety of requirements. Some of them included having a leadership program, resource group or veteran organization and to hire 7% or more veterans or retain 75% of veteran hires with 7% of employees being veterans.
“It was a privilege to join the passionate staff of TSSi to congratulate them on being awarded the HIRE Vets Medallion by the Department of Labor,” Cline said in an email. “Their dedication to hiring and retaining veterans is admirable, and I commend them and all employers who give back to those who have given so much to our country.”
The recognition is the only federal-level veteran’s employment award to highlight a firm’s dedication to hiring, retaining and developing the skills of veteran workers, according to the Department of Labor.
Historically, the unemployment rate for veterans has tended to be higher than the average unemployment rate, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2011, nearly one in three veterans aged 18 to 24 were unemployed.
In 2019, November’s veteran unemployment rate of 3.3% was slightly below the average nationwide unemployment of 3.4% — marking the 15th consecutive month where veteran unemployment was below average.
Veterans bring a variety of skills to their employer, including leadership and technical knowledge, Strang said.
Often, businesses similar to TSSi will operate close to military hubs, such as Washington D.C. or Norfolk, as they are closer to buyers, according to Strang.
“We get people who come here who have used our products in the field and go ‘Oh, I know that logo, I had no idea you were in Harrisonburg.’ We hear this in the law enforcement level and the military level,” Strang said.
Being based in the Shenandoah Valley is a source of pride for Strang, and he said the area has a strong work ethic.
“The Valley is very patriotic and there’s a lot of people who support our veterans and our military,” Strang said. “But it’s not like working in D.C., where the job scales are higher, people are getting off active duty and staying in that area for government jobs. Norfolk [is] the same way.”
Casey Booth, of Penn Laird, is another veteran worker at TSSi. Booth served for 11 years in the Virginia Army National Guard and is the director of sales support for TSSi.
“After getting out, I see this is a way to continue to serve people who are serving us,” Booth said. “I look at it as much as sales as we are a solution provider — ensuring their safety and ensuring they are well equipped to complete their mission.”
Monday’s award presentation is the first time TSSi has been recognized for hiring veterans, Strang said.
“It’s not a credit to us,” he said. “It’s the fact that the government is taking a point to realize it’s important to hire veterans.”
“I’m not going to do something because of an award or because the government wants us to do it,” Strang said. “We’re going to do it because it’s the right thing to do and we all understand that.”
