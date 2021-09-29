Virginia’s Democratic U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Wednesday in a press release that $28.5 million in federal funding will be given to more than 20 state health care facilities, including Harrisonburg Community Health Center.
The funding will come from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is to be used to “better serve vulnerable communities that have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the press release.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services received the funding from the approved American Rescue Plan Act.
Harrisonburg Community Health Center offers integrated care and services at four locations in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, according to its website. The facility will receive $671,611, the press release stated.
Kaine and Warner said in a press release the funding will give care centers the ability to appropriately treat patients and continue services during the pandemic.
In addition, Kaine and Warner stated the Virginia Department of Health will receive roughly $12.7 million from the Ryan White Title II Formula Grant Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.