Bridgewater College graduate Luke Morgan has been hired as Harrisonburg’s American Rescue Plan Act grant program coordinator, Ande Banks, interim city manager, announced at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Morgan will soon graduate from James Madison University with a master’s in public administration. Morgan worked as an intern for the city in recent months in the city manager’s office.
Morgan’s role will be to ensure the city follows all regulations in spending $24 million in federal ARPA funding Harrisonburg will receive. So far, the city has received half the total, and officials are seeking public input on how to spend the money.
In other business, City Council approved changes to code involving taxis, as proposed by staff.
“The main goals of this rewrite is to allow the taxi companies operating in the city of Harrisonburg to compete with the transportation network companies, again the Ubers and Lyfts of the world, and to streamline and make more efficient the administration and the enforcement of the ordinances,” City Attorney Chris Brown said.
He said many other localities have moved away from regulating taxi companies at all due to monumental changes in the market that have caused many taxicab companies to downsize or shut down.
“In 2017, in the city of Harrisonburg, there were 56 licensed taxicab drivers and there were 48 cabs,” Brown said. “In 2022, there are 18 drivers and 15 cabs. This is the devastating effect — the pandemic certainly had a toll on it, and the Ubers and Lyfts of the world and gas prices, things like that.”
The largest proposed change allows taxicab owners to set their own rates, whereas rates are set by City Council in the existing code, according to Brown. The changes will go into effect following a second reading and approval. Rates will have to be clearly identified for customers. The city has four cab companies, according to Brown.
The companies mostly approved of the changes in discussions with staff, but did have some hesitancy with the new responsibility of doing their own background checks based on rules set by the General Assembly for drivers for companies such as Uber and Lyft, according to Brown.
In another vote, City Council granted a supplemental appropriation of $250,000 for renovations to the city manager’s office that are needed due to growing staff as a result of the growing city.
Like many other projects the city has to balance, it is a need that was planned to be addressed for some time, staff and council said.
Also during the meeting, Harrisonburg Police Department Chief Kelley Warner introduced several members of the department’s auxiliary to council for a swearing in.
They received a standing ovation.
Council also thanked and recognized local Central Shenandoah Health District staff as part of National Public Health Week, and they discussed the importance of ongoing efforts to distribute free vaccines against COVID-19 that help prevent more dire outcomes associated with the virus.
A free vaccine clinic will be hosted at Skyline Middle School on Linda Lane from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, they said, citing CSHD documents.
Another free vaccine clinic is scheduled for the same day at the Lucy F. Simms Center on Simms Avenue from 2 to 4 p.m., according to Michael Parks, city spokesperson.
Mayor Deanna Reed also read a statement from the city about accusations of mismanagement at the Harrisonburg Salvation Army homeless shelter and the money the city has given to the group over the years.
“From time to time, we’ve received questions about or concerns about different nonprofits in our community and about the services those nonprofits provide,” Reed said. “However, for the most part, the city government does not have authority to inspect those concerns or to dictate what services those nonprofits provide or how they provide them.”
“If there is a concern about a city code or about a state code, that we enforce,” she said. “We can and do inspect those concerns and take action. Recently, city staff has been in touch with both local and regional Salvation Army leadership to receive an update regarding the conversation currently taking place in our community.”
Last fiscal year, Harrisonburg gave a community contribution of $25,000 to Salvation Army, according to the city’s 2021-22 budget.
Salvation Army suspended operations at the shelter this week while an investigation into the claims is underway.
