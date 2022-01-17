The city has contracted with a new search firm as it seeks to hire a city manager to replace the now-departed Eric Campbell.
Edward Williams of recruitment firm Baker Tilly will lead the search for the next Harrisonburg city manager, according to a Friday press release from the city. Williams has over two decades of experience in such searches, according to the press release and company website.
The search will include public input about the “qualities and experience desired in candidates,” according to the press release. More information on public input opportunities will be available in the coming weeks, according to the press release.
Baker Tilly, a multi-state firm, offers a variety of services including executive searches, global trade management and data solutions. Since 2016, the company has helped hire more than 100 executives for city governments, according to the press release.
“We are very pleased to partner with the great team at Baker Tilly as we move forward on this important process,” said Angela Clem, city human resources director, in the press release. “I am positive this effort will result in The Friendly City attracting and selecting the best possible candidate for our community.”
In the meantime, Deputy City Manger Ande Banks has again been appointed interim city manager. He held that position during the 2017 city manager search, which yielded Campbell.
Previously, the city hired Cincinnati-based business management consultant firm The Novak Consulting Group in June 2017. Campbell was chosen. He had been an assistant city manager in both Dallas, Texas, and Charlotte, N.C. Campbell worked for the first two decades of his career in Virginia local government positions, including as the deputy city manager of Portsmouth and assistant city manager of Petersburg.
In late September, Campbell announced he would step down from his position at the end of 2021 after nearly four years on the job.
He said it was not a decision he took lightly, and there was no single incident or issue that made him decide to leave. Rather, it was a gradual realization over the last few months, he said.
“This job is challenging even without a worldwide, global pandemic on top,” Campbell said. “I think the community and this staff responded extremely well and it just seemed like this was the opportunity, if there was going to be a transition, to do it now.”
City Council and Campbell disagreed on two large decisions in 2021 — how to resume construction on the city’s second high school, HHS2, and the naming of a new police chief after the departure of Eric English in September 2020.
The now $112 million HHS2, which was approved by City Council in 2019, required the city to raise the real estate tax rate over multiple years. The project and tax hike were put on hold when the pandemic began. In April, Campbell presented staff’s proposed budget that included no tax increases and no funding to resume construction on HHS2 until economic benchmarks were met.
In May, City Council approved a 4 cent per $100 of assessed value hike on the real estate tax rate to cover the bonds to resume construction. This year, the real estate tax rate will need to be raised again to cover the rest of the costs of construction.
During his tenure as City Manager, Campbell appointed eight department heads, including Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner, the first woman chief, in May.
Some members of the community had vocally supported former HPD Deputy Chief Gabriel Camacho for the position, according to previous interviews.
