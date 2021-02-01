Home prices dropped in the city for the first time since the spring of 2019, according to data from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors.
The median sales price dropped from $214,400 in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $205,200 in the fourth quarter of 2020, a difference of 4%, according to the association’s fourth quarter home sales report.
In Rockingham County, prices continued upwards. The median price in the fourth quarter of 2020 rose 15% to $269,900 from $235,000 in the same period the year prior.
Bob Hill, the association’s CEO, said it is too early to identify a trend between the drop in prices in the city and the increase in the county. It could be “something as simple as availability,” he said.
In 2020, home sales in the Shenandoah Valley region had the second fastest growth in the state at 20% behind the Eastern region, which includes the Eastern Shore and the Northern Neck, according a statewide report by the Virginia Association of Realtors. Home sales in the Eastern region grew 29.4% last year.
2020’s fourth quarter was a historic one for sale volume in the city and county, according to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Realtors report.
Sales topped $132.8 million, an increase of $53.3 million from the same time a year prior, when sales reached $79.5 million. In the fourth quarters of 2016, 2017, and 2018, sales volume rose from $66.5 million to $69.8 million.
“The sold volume in the HRAR market has risen six of the last eight quarters, a reflection of more buyers entering the market and rising home prices in parts of the region,” according to the report.
Sales increased by 46% in the county and 33% in the city in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 2019, according to the report.
“The influx of sales and soaring prices led to a massive jump in the sold dollar volume this quarter in Rockingham County. There was about $104.9 million of sold volume in the fourth quarter in the County, a 75% spike in volume from last year, a gain of $44.9 million,” the report said.
In the fourth quarter of 2019, 88 homes were sold in Harrisonburg, compared to 117 in the same time during 2020. In Rockingham County, 223 homes were sold in the fourth quarter of 2019, while 325 homes were sold in the same period last year.
In 2020’s fourth quarter, county homes were on sale for an average of 36 days, shedding 26 days from an average of 62 on the market during the same period of 2019.
In the city, homes were for sale an average of 35 days during the fourth quarter last year — down 10 days from the year prior, according to the report.
Other regions, such as Southside and Hampton Roads, saw similar drops in average days on market in 2020, according to the statewide report.
Total sales in the city and county increased nearly 13% from 1,324 in 2019 to 1,493 last year, according to local data.
The data are driven by the ever-dwindling stock of area homes paired with increasing demand and historically low mortgage rates, according to the report and previous interviews with local real estate experts.
The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate was 2.65% in the first week of January — down more than 1% from the same time in 2020, according to the report. The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has been under 3% for over five months, according to data from Freddie Mac.
“The inventory in the HRAR housing market continues to shrink rapidly. There were 149 active listings at the end of the 4th quarter, a 40% reduction from last year,” the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Realtors report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.