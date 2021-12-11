Real estate assessments are up in Harrisonburg by about 11% on average from last year — a reflection of the white-hot housing market that brings tax implications even for those who are not interested in selling their homes in the near-term, according to city staff and a local real estate expert.
“This is one of our larger increases in a long time,” said Lisa Neunlist, director of the city’s real estate department. “I’ve been here close to 30 years, so I really haven’t seen this high of a real estate market.”
Harrisonburg home assessments for 2022 began to be sent out on Nov. 11 and appeals begin next week, she said. Residents can call the department to schedule.
Neunlist said despite the large increase, the number of appeal appointments hasn’t broken the mold of previous years — a surprise for her considering the jump.
Many of the concerns the department is receiving are from residents on a fixed income who are having trouble stretching their checks to cover the assessment increase paired with the real estate tax jump, according to Neunlist.
The Daily News-Record spoke with nearly a dozen Harrisonburg residents on fixed incomes about the increased tax burden of their home — both from the increased rate to pay for the city’s second high school and from the value of their homes increasing this year. Some said they are finding it more and more difficult to remain in Harrisonburg.
“We are getting word out here about tax relief and what the city has as far as the programs,” Neunlist said.
Residents can call City Hall to find out if they qualify, she said.
The city has to assess 13,000 parcels, and is not able to do a unique assessment for each home, but uses computer assisted mass appraisal software and other data about the structure, similar home sales nearby and other data to calculate the assessment.
Many of the residents who have been surprised at their home value assessment jump have called and staff have explained to them about nearby home sale prices, Neunlist said.
“It may be a little shock to the homeowners who haven’t been paying attention to how much home values have increased over the last two years,” said Scott Rogers, a realtor with Funkhouser Real Estate Group and creator of HarrisonburgHousingToday.com.
The median price for a single family detached home grew by 12% per year the past two years — from $240,000 to $300,000, according to Rogers.
“The increase in property assessment seems to largely track with the increase in market values,” said Rogers, who added the increase looks “enormous” when just looking at the gross numbers.
“I think many people might be surprised by that number [$300,000]. But any buyers who’ve been engaged in the market or sellers engaged in the market over the last few years” are not surprised, he said.
Neunlist said single family home assessments have increased the most, while commercial property assessment increased about 5%. With multiple properties vacant, there is no such scramble for commercial space like there is for residential, she said.
Home sale prices in the city have increased over the last two years for a variety of reasons, according to Rogers. One reason has been low interest rates; another is the pandemic, which forced more people to reevaluate their living situation as they spend more time inside their homes. The third reason is American households savings rate has increased over the past two years, Rogers said.
“There seems to be an ever-increasing demand from buyers for homes in this area, and while we’re starting to see more new construction, I think there is not enough inventory to meet the demand of buyers who want to call Harrisonburg their home,” he said.
City spokesperson Michael Parks said the full fiscal impact of increased revenue in the real estate tax from the home assessments will be known as the budget process for the next fiscal year kicks into high gear later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.