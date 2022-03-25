The second public input event on how the city should spent the nearly $24 million it will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Keister Elementary School on Maryland Avenue.
"All members of our community are invited to take part and share their thoughts on our community's needs and addressing inequities caused by the pandemic," said Michael Parks, city spokesperson. "Child care will be provided for those who need this service, and staff will be on hand to provide Spanish interpretation."
— Staff Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.