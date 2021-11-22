CORRECTION: 3:12 p.m.
Member localities of the Middle River Regional Jail Authority have formally asked legislators to close a loophole concerning prisoner transfers among other reforms with the Virginia Department of Corrections.
On Tuesday, the Harrisonburg City Council approved a resolution unanimously calling on Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, and Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, to sponsor legislation to mandate the state take prisoners who should be in its care or compensate localities fully for taking care of inmates who should be in DOC care.
Overcrowding at DOC facilities has led the department to leave prisoners it should be taking at local and regional facilities, such as the Rockingham County Jail and Middle River Regional Jail. However, the DOC only partially compensates jails for housing inmates who should be in a DOC facility.
The MRRJ Authority is compensated $15 a day per prisoner to continue housing inmates who should be in a state facility, according to Frank Sottaceti, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County’s criminal justice planner. However, it costs $55 a day to house inmates, resulting in net $40 loss for Middle River.
By October, there was an average of 4,538 inmates per month in local facilities who should have been in the care of the DOC throughout 2021, according to data provided through a Freedom of Information Act request.
In 2020, there was an average of 4,158 prisoners a month at local facilities who should have been in a DOC facility, according to state documents.
On average in 2019, there were 2,784 inmates each month in local jails who should have been in DOC facilities. The year before, the average was 3,380 each month and in 2017, it was 3,241.
Between 2011 and 2016, there was an annual average of between 4,048 and 5,067 inmates in local jails who should have been at state facilities.
This is possible through a “loophole” in budget language, Sottaceti said in a September presentation to City Council.
The resolution passed by City Council Tuesday called on other member localities of the Middle River Regional Jail Authority to co-sponsor a bill to reform the DOC.
Augusta County approved similar motions as part of annual legislative package votes last week, according to Timothy Fitzgerald, administrator. Staunton has a draft legislative package, which includes a similar request to statehouse legislators, that will be presented to City Council for a vote next month.
