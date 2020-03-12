Moody’s has kept Harrisoburg’s credit rating the same at Aa2 as the city goes to the bond market for up to $140.1 million, according to the ratings agency’s website.
The Aa2 rating is the third-highest the firm gives out of 21, according to Moody’s documents.
The city needs up to $140.1 million in bonds to pay for a slew of new projects and as a “buffer,” according to Michael Parks, the city’s spokesman.
Nearly $105 million will be spent on costs related to the construction of the new high school, in addition to other projects, such as the $5.7 million new public works building and $15 million in water lines to draw from the South Fork of the Shenandoah River.
City staff met with both Moody’s and Standard and Poor’s, another credit ratings agency, at the end of February to discuss the locality’s ability to repay the bonds.
The city was last rated AA by Standard and Poor’s, City Manager Eric Campbell said in a February interview, also the third highest rating but out of 17 levels instead of Moody’s 21.
The Standard and Poor’s ratings could not be obtained Thursday.
— Staff Report
