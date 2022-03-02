A city man died after crashing into an embankment near the intersection of East Market Street and Evelyn Byrd Avenue in Harrisonburg on Wednesday morning, according to police.
The driver and sole occupant of the car, John M. Timberlake, 61, was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center in serious condition after the single-vehicle crash, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.
Timberlake died a short time later at Sentara RMH, Sgt. Wayne Westfall said.
The crash occurred at about 10:35 a.m. According to a statement from HPD, Timberlake was driving a 2014 Toyota Camry north on Evelyn Byrd Avenue, went straight through the T-intersection with East Market Street and crashed into the embankment. HPD's Accident Reconstruction Team was on scene, and the cause is still under investigation.
"As of right now, we're just working it as a single-vehicle crash, and everything else is still pending investigation," Lt. Chris Monahan said on the scene.
HPD's statement, released Wednesday night, said witnesses to the crash went to the vehicle to help the driver. They were joined shortly after by a nearby HPD officer, and the group was able to extract Timberlake.
They provided medical aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived on the scene.
All westbound lanes of East Market Street were closed from Stone Spring Road to Country Club Road while police worked at the scene, and the road reopened at 1:32 p.m., according to Harrisonburg officials.
Westfall asked witnesses and those with information to call HPD at 540-437-2672.
(1) comment
Sounds like a possible medical episode caused the mishap or a “fall asleep at the wheel.”
