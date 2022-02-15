A 20-year-old city man is recovering after a Monday evening stabbing on Vine Street in Harrisonburg, according to Lt. Todd Miller of the Harrisonburg Police Department.
HPD officers were called to a disorderly conduct report in the 200 block of Vine Street around 6:30 p.m., Miller said.
"While officers were en route, they got a second call, which was reporting the stabbing incident," Miller said.
The wounded man was found in the 300 block of Vine Street and flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he is recovering, according to Miller.
The victim was unable to speak with law enforcement officers Monday due to his condition, Miller said. HPD has not released the victim's name.
An arrest has not been made in the incident as officers are still investigating and speaking with neighbors, according to Miller.
— Staff Reports
