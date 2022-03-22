A Harrisonburg man pleaded guilty earlier this month to charges of driving under the influence and causing a crash that claimed the life of a 7-year-old boy last year.
Tony Nolasco, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated DUI manslaughter, with a maximum sentence of 20 years. He signed the plea on March 1, and it was accepted by the court on March 14.
Nolasco had also been charged with one count of felony hit-and-run, with a maximum sentence of 10 years, according to court documents. The charge has been dropped.
Sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 5, according to court documents. Nolasco, who was represented by Harrisonburg lawyer Aaron Cook, is being held at the Rockingham County Jail.
The crash that caused the child’s death and injured four others occurred on Ramblewood Road at around 2:12 p.m. on Aug. 15.
Police said the “preliminary investigation revealed” that Nolasco, of the 2200 block of Ramblewood Road in Harrisonburg, was driving a vehicle that veered into another lane, striking the vehicle with the child inside.
Police did not say what direction of travel either vehicle was going, nor were the make or model of either vehicle released.
Nolasco fled the scene and then crashed his vehicle nearby on Stone Spring Road and left on foot. Harrisonburg police found him at a nearby residence and arrested him.
The child, whose name was not released, was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Three other people in the vehicle with the boy were taken to Sentara RMH with non-life-threatening injuries.
