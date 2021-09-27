Harrisonburg City Manager Eric Campbell's last day will be Dec. 31, according to a Monday morning press release from city staff.
“It has been an honor to serve this community and work with employees who are the best public servants in local government,” Campbell said in the release. “However, I am ready to pursue other interests and to continue my journey of continuous learning and personal growth.”
Campbell said the purpose of his resignation is to "reflect on the past 18 months and to consider the next step in his impactful career in city management," the release said.
He took on the job on Jan. 16, 2018. Previously, he had been an assistant city manger in both Dallas, Texas and Charlotte, N.C. Campbell worked for the first two decades of his career in Virginia local government positions, including as the deputy city manager of Portsmouth and assistant city manager of Petersburg.
THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING AND WILL BE UPDATED.
(1) comment
A typical response of a disingenuous politician! The cultural aspects of Harrisonburg and the Shenandoah Valley likely not “up to snuff” for the big city dude. Try Baltimore. It desparately needs new leadership.
