Eric Campbell sat back in the chair in his office in City Hall that overlooks South Main Street on Monday. The Richmond native and Harrisonburg city manager was wearing a mask of one of his alma maters, Hampton University.
Campbell has been one of the leaders keeping the wheels of services moving for residents while the COVID-19 pandemic churned on since March 2020, but his nearly four-year turn at the helm of the ship USS Harrisonburg is coming to a close.
Earlier in the day, Campbell's impending resignation was announced via press release from city staff, effective Dec. 31.
In his office, he said it was not a decision he took lightly, and there was no single incident or issue that made him decide to leave. Rather, it was a gradual realization over the last few months, he said.
"This job is challenging even without a worldwide, global pandemic on top," he said. "I think the community and this staff responded extremely well and it just seemed like this was the opportunity, if there was going to be a transition, to do it now."
Campbell took on the city's top job on Jan. 16, 2018, as former City Manager Kurt Hodgen had stepped down three months prior. Previously, Campbell had been an assistant city manager in both Dallas, Texas, and Charlotte, N.C. Campbell worked for the first two decades of his career in Virginia local government positions, including as the deputy city manager of Portsmouth and assistant city manager of Petersburg.
He said some of his proudest achievements with the city have been increasing the quality of services, getting the city through the pandemic on stable financial footing and collecting data on issues facing the town to inform best the methods of responding to it, such as the housing crunch, Heritage Oaks Golf Course and the 2040 master plan and zoning and subdivision rewrite.
"I think all of those are going to be building blocks as the pandemic and the community positions itself to move forward," Campbell said.
He said he was also proud of improving the city's bond ratings, the Harrisonburg Police Department earning accreditation by the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission and the Harrisonburg Public Works Department earning state and national recognition.
For his future, Campbell said he does not have a concrete plan, and the pandemic has made him reexamine what is important to him and how he can find a position to best do that.
"I'm not limiting myself. I'm not looking for another city manager's position necessarily, but I have a passion for public service and it's going to be something in the realm of public service because I want to continue in that," Campbell said.
Mayor Deanna Reed said she and others appreciate Campbell's efforts to improve the city during his tenure, though they may not have always agreed about how to tackle certain issues.
"Eric is a person who wants to do what's best financially for the city, so raising taxes was something he didn't take lightly and really didn't want to do," Reed said. "So, those were difficult discussions we had to have, but I think we would have had that with any city manager, because that's their job."
One such example is the construction of the now $112 million HHS2, a project City Council approved in 2019 and required the city to raise the real estate tax rate over multiple years. The project and tax hike were put on hold when the pandemic began. In April, Campbell presented staff's proposed budget that included no tax increases and no funding to resume construction on HHS2 until economic benchmarks were met.
In May, City Council approved a 4 cent per $100 of assessed value hike on the real estate tax rate to cover the bonds to resume construction. Next year, the real estate tax rate will need to be raised another 8 to 10 cents per $100 of assessed value to cover the rest of the costs of construction.
In addition, Reed said, there were debates among City Council and staff about some appointments Campbell had made. Over his three years and nine months as manager, Campbell has appointed eight department heads, including Harrisonburg Police Chief Kelley Warner, the first woman chief.
Some members of the community had vocally supported former HPD Deputy Chief Gabriel Camacho for the position.
"It was open that some council members had a different idea of who should be in those positions and so those voices were heard, but ultimately, it was his hire and we support who he decided to bring in," Reed said.
Now, City Council will have to find a new city manager.
Reed said council will decide how to best begin the search over the next several days.
On Monday, Hodgen said he had lunch with Campbell when he became Harrisonburg's city manager nearly four years ago. Hodgen said city managers remain in a locality for an average of about five years, and his decade in the spot from 2007 to 2017 is an uncommon tenure length.
Hodgen works for a company, Strategic Government Resources, that helps localities recruit new staff and has worked on nearly a dozen city manager searches.
"The first step for us is to sit down with the elected officials and put together a profile of what they're looking for," he said.
This includes their education and experience and the main challenges the city manager will face.
Hodgen said he still pays attention to Harrisonburg issues, and in the Friendly City's case, the issues around the population of the jails, Middle River Regional Jail and the Rockingham County Jail, as well as growth and matching services such as water and schools, will likely be among the issues Campbell's successor will have to grapple with and that Hodgen himself had to as well.
This also includes balancing the city's relationship with James Madison University, Eastern Mennonite University and Rockingham County, according to Hodgen.
"In spite of the challenges, I think Harrisonburg is always going to be a good opportunity for somebody," Hodgen said. "Most of us got into this business because we thought we could make a place better than when we got there, and I think people wouldn't shy away from the challenges Harrisonburg has now."
Campbell was emphatic that the achievements over his time as city manager were not solely by his hand, but a staff that rose to challenges such as the pandemic.
"I feel good because I think we moved the needle," Campbell said. "I came in and said, 'How can we elevate ourselves and improve ourselves?' and I thought we did that."
(2) comments
Don't let the door hit you on the way out!
….“However, I am ready to pursue other interests and to continue my journey of continuous learning and personal growth.”
A typical response of a disingenuous politician! The cultural aspects of Harrisonburg and the Shenandoah Valley likely not “up to snuff” for the big city dude. Try Baltimore. It desparately needs new leadership.
