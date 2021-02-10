Valley Guard Supply, a Harrisonburg mask manufacturer, will create 45 new jobs as the company continues to grow, according to a Wednesday announcement from the Office of Gov. Ralph Northam.
The company, with a production facility located in the western portion of the former Salvation Army building at 245 E. Washington St., was founded by brothers and James Madison University grads Chris and Matthew Ashley.
“It made a lot of sense to stay in Harrisonburg. It's the place we call home," Chris Ashley, Valley Guard Supply director of operations, said in a January interview.
The company is investing $1 million in its facility, according to Northam's announcement.
Chris Ashley had previously been helping import personal protective equipment with a business he co-founded, Vulcan Machine Co., based in the city and Fort Valley.
"With the increased trade tensions with China, and it's clear the pandemic wasn't going away, we got to the next logical step of 'How can we be a part of the solution instead of just putting a Band-Aid on this?'" Ashley said.
Valley Guard Supply is ramping up speeds and business, but for now has only three employees and one line, he said.
The materials Valley Guard Supply uses to make its three-ply disposable masks come from a Waynesboro company.
"It allows us to make a true 'Made in America' product," Ashley said.
In July, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association engaged in discussions with manufacturers to make sure the supply of PPE would be closer at hand by increasing production in Virginia, according to a previous interview with association spokesperson Julian Walker.
“Both for the economic benefit and, again, so there’s a reliable” supply of PPE in the future, he said.
A group called GenEdge has also been working to leverage federal funds to jump-start PPE production in the state, Walker said.
Valley Guard Supply has been connected with GenEdge by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, according to Northam's announcement. GenEdge has approved Valley Guard Supply to receive a GO Virginia grant for the Retooling Virginia Manufacturers for Strategic Industries Program.
“We are thrilled to have attracted a ‘Made in the USA’ PPE manufacturer to Harrisonburg,” Mayor Deanna Reed said in Northam's Wednesday announcement. “We love seeing JMU alumni launching businesses in our city, especially when that business is showing its commitment to the health and wellness of our community during a time when that is most needed. It speaks to the impact that the people and beauty of the Friendly City have on students who come to Harrisonburg for college.”
The former Salvation Army site was previously the largest vacant industrial building in the city, according to a previous interview with Brian Shull, Harrisonburg economic development director.
The Salvation Army bought the property in 2001 and operated a thrift store from the front part of the building until July 2018, according to an April text message from Salvation Army Capt. John Blevins.
The eastern portion of the building is still slated for more renovations and future tenants, according to property owner and developer Dave Rao, who purchased the site in March.
“Domestic manufacturers of personal protective equipment are critical as we battle this global pandemic, and we thank Valley Guard Supply for answering the call right here in Virginia,” Northam said in the release. “The company’s new Harrisonburg operation will play an important role in localizing our supply chain and keeping health care workers and citizens safe. Valley Guard is a veteran-owned small business with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, and we extend our gratitude for their service to our Commonwealth and our country.”
