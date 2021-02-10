Valley Guard Supply, a Harrisonburg mask manufacturer, will create 45 new jobs as the company continues to grow, according to an announcement from the Office of Gov. Ralph Northam.
The company's production facility is located in the western portion of the former Salvation Army building at 245 E. Washington St.
“It made a lot of sense to stay in Harrisonburg, it's the place we call home," said Valley Guard Supply director of operations Chris Ashley.
Ashley had previously been helping import personal protective equipment under a different business, Vulcan Machine Co., based in the city and Fort Valley.
"With the increased trade tensions with China, and it's clear the pandemic wasn't going away, we got to the next logical step of 'How can we be a part of the solution instead of just putting a Band-Aid on this?'" Ashley said in a January interview.
Valley Guard Supply is ramping up speeds and business, but for now only has three employees and one line, he said.
The materials Valley Guard Supply uses to make the masks come from a Waynesboro company.
"It allows us to make a true 'Made in America' product," Ashley said.
In July, the the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association engaged in discussions with manufacturers to make sure the supply of PPE would be closer at hand by increasing production in Virginia, according to a previous interview with VHHA spokesperson Julian Walker.
“Both for the economic benefit and again, so there’s a reliable” supply of PPE in the future, he said.
A group called GENEDGE has also been working to leverage federal funds to jump-start PPE production in the state, Walker said.
The site was previously the largest vacant industrial building in the city, according to a previous interview with Brian Shull, city economic development director.
The Salvation Army bought the property in 2001 and operated a thrift store from the front part of the building until July 2018, according to an April text message from Salvation Army Capt. John Blevins.
The eastern portion of the building is still slated for more renovations and future tenants, according to property owner and developer Dave Rao, who purchased the site in March.
