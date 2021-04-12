Pictures, flowers and other items of remembrance stand at the intersection in Harrisonburg where city resident Thomas Williams died on Saturday evening.
Williams, 45, of Harrisonburg, was involved in a two-vehicle crash, according to a Monday press release from the Virginia State Police. In the crash, Williams was thrown from his motorcycle and died at the scene due to his injuries, according to VSP. Williams was wearing a helmet.
Williams was riding a 2015 Suzuki motorcycle "at a high rate of speed" in the city south on Virginia Avenue when the bike collided with a 2019 Toyota Tacoma at Fifth Street, according to VSP. The crash happened at 6:45 p.m., according to VSP.
A GoFundMe fundraiser page has been started to raise money for Williams' funeral expenses.
The unnamed driver of the Toyota was a 22-year-old man who was transported to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the Tacoma was wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation by the Virginia State Police.
Sgt. Brent Coffey with the Virginia State Police said the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office requested VSP to investigate the crash in a Monday evening email.
